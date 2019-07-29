Photo Flash: Barry Manilow Takes Up Residency on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on IN RESIDENCE

Barry Manilow returns this summer to Broadway for an exclusive limited engagement from July 26 through August 17 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

Manilow promises an evening of nonstop Top 40 Hits and surprises from his extensive catalog of music ranging from pop, to Broadway, Jazz, and adult contemporary.

In Residence On Broadway features a variety of iconic performers up close and on stage in the most intimate and spectacular setting of all: Broadway. Each artist will take the stage for a limited engagement creating a once in a lifetime experience.





