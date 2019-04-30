ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY
Click Here for More Articles on ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading

Apr. 30, 2019  

Last night, Roundabout Theatre Company welcomed back Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award winner and Oscar & Tony Award nominee Alec Baldwin, and Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Heche in a one-night-only reunion benefit reading of Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's comedy Twentieth Century, reuniting the original stars of Roundabout's 2004 revival with director Walter Bobbie.

Alec Baldwin and Anne Heche have been friends of Roundabout Theatre Companysince starring as "Oscar Jaffe" and "Lily Garland" in Twentieth Century (2004) on Broadway. Baldwin later starred as "Ed" in Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre, and serves as on Roundabout's Board of Directors. Walter Bobbiereturned to direct this one-night-only special event.

Check out photos from the cast reception below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Anne Heche

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Anne Heche

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Anne Heche

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Anne Heche

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Anne Heche

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Anne Heche

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Stephen DeRosa

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Stephen DeRosa

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Nick Choksi

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Nick Choksi

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Nick Choksi

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Henry Winkler

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Henry Winkler

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Henry Winkler

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Evan Powell

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Evan Powell

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Evan Powell

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Franklin Bongjio

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Franklin Bongjio

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Franklin Bongjio

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Julie Halston

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Julie Halston

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Julie Halston

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Daniel Fredrick

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Daniel Fredrick

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Daniel Fredrick

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Dan Butler

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Dan Butler

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Dan Butler

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Dan Butler

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Holley Fain

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Holley Fain

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Holley Fain

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Holley Fain

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Michael Mulheren

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Michael Mulheren

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Paul Alexander Nolan

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Paul Alexander Nolan

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Paul Alexander Nolan

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Raji Ahsan

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Walter Bobbie

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Walter Bobbie

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Ken Ludwig

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Ken Ludwig

Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading
Ken Ludwig



Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Harvey Fierstein, Rita Moreno, and More Honored at the 2019 Actors Fund Gala
  • Photo Flash: Remembering Jo Sullivan Loesser
  • Photo Coverage: GRAND HOTEL Takes Bows at Signature Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: Jill Abramovitz Receives the Legacy Robe For BEETLEJUICE!
  • Photo Coverage: Jenifer Foote Receives the Legacy Robe for TOOTSIE
  • Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE Opening Night: Inside the Strange and Unusual Red Carpet!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup