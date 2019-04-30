Photo Coverage: Inside the Cast Reception For Roundabout's TWENTIETH CENTURY Benefit Reading

Last night, Roundabout Theatre Company welcomed back Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award winner and Oscar & Tony Award nominee Alec Baldwin, and Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Heche in a one-night-only reunion benefit reading of Ken Ludwig's adaptation of Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's comedy Twentieth Century, reuniting the original stars of Roundabout's 2004 revival with director Walter Bobbie.

Alec Baldwin and Anne Heche have been friends of Roundabout Theatre Companysince starring as "Oscar Jaffe" and "Lily Garland" in Twentieth Century (2004) on Broadway. Baldwin later starred as "Ed" in Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre, and serves as on Roundabout's Board of Directors. Walter Bobbiereturned to direct this one-night-only special event.

Check out photos from the cast reception below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Anne Heche



Anne Heche



Anne Heche



Anne Heche



Anne Heche



Anne Heche



Stephen DeRosa



Stephen DeRosa



Nick Choksi



Nick Choksi



Nick Choksi



Henry Winkler



Henry Winkler



Henry Winkler



Evan Powell



Evan Powell



Evan Powell



Franklin Bongjio



Franklin Bongjio



Franklin Bongjio



Julie Halston



Julie Halston



Julie Halston



Daniel Fredrick



Daniel Fredrick



Daniel Fredrick



Dan Butler



Dan Butler



Dan Butler



Dan Butler



Holley Fain



Holley Fain



Holley Fain



Holley Fain



Michael Mulheren



Michael Mulheren



Paul Alexander Nolan



Paul Alexander Nolan



Paul Alexander Nolan



Raji Ahsan



Walter Bobbie



Walter Bobbie



Ken Ludwig



Ken Ludwig



Ken Ludwig