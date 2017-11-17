Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of HOT MESS at the Jerry Orbach Theatre

HOT MESS, a romantic comedy by Dan Rothenberg (Suburban Boy; Regretrosexual) and Colleen Crabtree(The Tragic and Horrible Life of the Singing Nun, The Groundlings), and directed by Jonathan Silverstein (tick, tick...BOOM; John & Jen; The Temperamentals), opened last night, November 16th at the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (1627 Broadway at 50th Street).

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the evening below!

Angst-ridden Max and mildly unstable Elanor are soul mates. They have revealed every crazy and embarrassing quirk to each other, which has only brought them closer. However, there is one issue that Max is holding onto. Elanor has discussed her ex-boyfriends with Max. Max hasn't quite mentioned his. Hot Mess proves that sometimes in order to find yourself, you have to get lost.

The cast of Hot Mess includes Max Crumm (Broadway: Disaster!; Grease) as Max, Lucy DeVito (Steel Magnolias, "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia;" "Speech and Debate") as Elanor, and Paul Molnar (Alphabetical Order) as Lewis/Steve/Jason/Therapist/Tow Truck Guy.

HOT MESS features scenic design by Tobin Ost (Broadway: Newsies, Disaster!), costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley (Guards at the Taj, Lizzie Borden), lighting design by Matthew Richards(Broadway: Ann) and sound design by Bart Fasbender (Broadway: Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), casting is by David Caparelliotis, C.S.A.

Performances from November 7 -November 12 are Tuesday 11/7 at 8pm, Wednesday 11/8 at 8pm, Friday 11/10 at 8pm, Saturday 11/11 at 8pm, Sunday 11/12 at 3pm and 7pm.

Performances November 13 - November 19 are Monday 11/13 at 7pm, Tuesday 11/14 at 7pm, Wednesday 11/15 at 7pm, Saturday 11/18 at 2pm and 8pm, Sunday 11/19 at 3pm and 7pm. Performances from November 21 - November 26, Tuesday 11/21 at 7pm, Wednesday 11/22 at 2pm,Friday 11/24 at 2pm and 8pm, Saturday 11/25 at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday 11/26 at 3pm and 7pm. Beginning November 28, the schedule is as follows: Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesday - Friday at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm and Sundays at 3pm and 7pm.

Tickets are $79.00 (with premium and vip tickets available) and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 212-307-4100. All tickets prices include a $2 facility fee. For more information, visit www.HotMessThePlay.com.



Welcome to the opening night party of Hot Mess!



Lucy DeVito



Lucy DeVito



Max Crumm



Max Crumm



Paul Molnar



Paul Molnar



Lucy DeVito and Max Crumm



Paul Molnar, Lucy DeVito and Max Crumm



Jonathan Silverstein



Jonathan Silverstein



Una Jackman and Jay Alix



Colleen Crabtree, Jonathan Silverstein and Dan Rothenberg



Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman



Jay Alix, Danny DeVito, Una Jackman and Rhea Perlman



Rhea Perlman, Lucy DeVito and Danny DeVito



Rhea Perlman, Lucy DeVito and Danny DeVito



Rhea Perlman, Lucy DeVito and Danny DeVito



Paul Molnar, Rhea Perlman, Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito and Max Crumm



Dan Rothenberg and Jay Alix



Danny DeVito, Una Jackman, Jonathan Silverstein, Rhea Perlman and Jay Alix



Max Crumm and Laura Osnes



Jay Alix, Paul Molnar, Lucy DeVito, Una Jackman and Max Crumm



Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes



Nick Adams



Nick Adams



Conor Ryan and Nick Adams



Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina



Conor Ryan, Nick Cearley, Nick Adams and Lauren Molina



Jay Alix, Colleen Crabtree, Dan Rothenberg and Una Jackman



Kimiko Glenn



Kimiko Glenn



Aleister Fawnwodah, Anika Alix and Desiree Halpern



Aleister Fawnwodah, Uno Jackman, Anika Alix and Desiree Halpern



Una Jackman, Rhea Perlman and Jay Alix



Jay Alix, Aleister Fawnwodah, Una Jackman, Joey Stevens and Joy Lehnis Stevens



Perfect ending to a wonderful night!