Photo Coverage: Christian Hoff and Friends Celebrate Tony Night at the Palm!

On Sunday June 10th the Tony Night at the Palm Viewing Party was hosted by Christian Hoff, 2006 Tony Winner, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jersey Boys. The event benefitted The V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by Jim Valvano in 1993.

This was truly a celebration of life, love and the transcendent power of theatre. Emceed by the charming Richard Skipper, guests were treated to highlights of Tony history and interviews with Christian, and guests such as Tony Winning Producers Eric Gardiner (Jersey Boys, Dear Evan Hansen) and Jana Robbins (Something Rotten), Daniel Reichard, and Jennifer Naimo (Broadway's original Bob Gaudio and Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys), Tom Austin (member of The Royal Teens, with Bob Gaudio and his first hit, Short Shorts), and Joe Long (One of the members of the Four Seasons alongside Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito.)

This elegant evening featured selections from the Palm's menu, wines, and the signature cocktail in honor of Chita Rivera, this year's recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Tony Award - I Just Met A Girl Named Maria Sangria.

Guests generously participated in a Silent Auction throughout the evening, highlights included a Fender guitar autographed by Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito, Joe Long, and Joe Pesci, theatre packages for Mean Girls and The Boys in the Band, and a basketball autographed by Duke's Coach K which was donated by The V Foundation.

Christian Hoff, a Board Member for The V Foundation's Wine Celebration in Napa, shared his family's experience as his daughter Ella and wife Melissa are thriving survivors of ALL leukemia and breast cancer. He eloquently spoke of The V Foundation's role in research, and the way in which their work is truly changing the future of cancer diagnosis and outcomes.

Hoff has a caricature on the Palm's Tony Wall, which also features Hugh Jackman, Jefferson Mays, and Ben Vereen among others. Hoff won the Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys. A two-time honoree at Palm West, Christian is also in the caricature featuring the four original stars of Jersey Boys, with Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio.

"It was a distinct honor to celebrate the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Palm West, and sharing their tradition of them being the culinary epicenter of the theatre district. The evening matched the sensitive and transforming celebration of Broadway's best by raising awareness and thousands of dollars in support of cancer research and patient care for The V Foundation. On behalf of my wife and daughter and millions of others battling this disease, thank you!" - Christian Hoff 2006 Tony Award winner, Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jersey Boys.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research is one of the nation's leading cancer research funding organizations. Christian shares founder Jim Valvano's dream of finding cures for cancer. Although we have not yet achieved this goal, every day we get a little bit closer and continue to honor his inspiring words, "Don't Give Up...Don't Ever Give Up!" ®

We ask you to join us. Make a donation. Get involved. www.jimmyv.org

A perfect ending to a perfect night, see you next year!!