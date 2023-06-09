Percussia New Music Ensemble Presents Shopping Cart Percussion At Diversity Plaza, June 21

Percussia new music ensemble will present Shopping Cart Percussion on Wednesday, June 21 @ 3:00 PM at Diversity Plaza, 37th Rd. between 73rd and 74th Streets in Jackson Heights, Queens, NY.

The free event will feature 3 percussionists arriving with a shopping cart full of percussion and creating rhythms for the community. Performers will be Ingrid Gordon, Frank Cassara and Bill Ruyle, percussion.

This performance will be part of the annual Make Music New York festival, and will be featured on a full day of events sponsored by Friends of Diversity Plaza and Epicenter NY, and also includes performances by Selima Ashraf and B.I.P.A, Hoffman, Rinse & Repeat and Sagar Shah.

Now in its 17th year, Make Music New York is a unique festival of free concerts in public spaces throughout the five boroughs of New York City. All of the performances take place annually on June 21st, the first day of Summer and longest day of the year. Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music New York is open to anyone who wants to take part. Visit them at https://makemusicny.org/

All Percussia presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Led by Artistic Director and percussionist Ingrid, Jackson Heights, Queens-based Percussia's unique and varied repertoire is an eclectic combination of contemporary chamber music, world, and popular music styles, and original arrangements. Percussia's repertoire crosses genres, styles, and cultural boundaries. Visit their website at http://www.percussia.org/ and like them at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070327835799.

Ensemble photos are available at http://www.percussia.org/media/.

Their programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. Additional funding is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, by the National Endowment on the Arts, the Music Performance Trust Fund, and by the generous contributions of individual donors.