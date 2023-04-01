Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

People of All Faiths Welcome to St. Mark's Church In-The-Bowery's GOOD FRIDAY BLUES Service

This service will be streamed via St Marks YouTube channel.

Apr. 01, 2023  

Staying true to its long history and commitment to justice and mercy through worship and the arts, poetry, dance, and historic preservation, St. Mark's Church In-The-Bowery has announced plans for its annual Good Friday Blues on Friday, April 7th noon to 3:00 p.m. This service will be streamed via St Marks YouTube channel.
This service was conceived 22 years ago by Bishop Catherine Roskam, and Jeannine Otis in collaboration with the Saint Marks Choir

"The experience is a spiritual journey," says Jeannine Otis, Director of Music at St. Mark's Church In-The-Bowery. "Through the genre of the blues, which evokes the history of struggle and dealing with challenges, we explore the unbreakable connection to and boundless love from God that emerges in even the darkest times. It is beautifully cathartic."

St. Mark's Church In-The-Bowery presents its 22nd annual Good Friday Blues, which includes the Passion according to the Gospel of John, meditations by three preachers, and music presented from artists across New York City. All are welcome to virtual participation.

The service features members of the St. Mark's Choir, and a cast of distinguished actors, singers, and instrumentalist Preachers at the service include The Rev John Thatamanil, The Rev. Courtney Bryant, and The Rev Nathaniel Lee.

The featured performers include:

James Zollar TRUMPET and JIM FERRAUIOLO SAXOPHONE

Stanley Banks internationally renowned bassist having toured with George Benson for over 30 years.

Michelle DellaFave, vocalist, who is a veteran of television, including a longtime run as a singer-dancer in the groups "The Golddiggers" and The Dingaling Sisters" on The Dean Martin Show;

Ayodele Maakheru, guitarist and performer in Broadway orchestras, including Bring in da Noise/Bring in da Funk, The Full Monty, and most

Brocton Pierce, actor of television and film, whose credits include P.S. I Love You, Confessions, and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit;

Joshua Coyne, distinguished young violinist/ composer

Karen Patterson, cellist




