Patti Murin & Adrianna Hicks Announce BroadwayWorld Stage Door Masterclasses In June

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that SIX the Musical's Adrianna Hicks will join the BroadwayWorld Stage Door masterclass lineup in June, as well as the return of FROZEN's Patti Murin for an all new class next month.

Patti's class will take place June 6th and Adrianna's June 13th, both at Noon ET. A limited number of just 10 performance spots are available for each class to ensure each participant receives individual attention and has the opportunity to try out any feedback.

Observation spots for each class are also available for just $25 each to audit the class. Observer's won't be able to participate in the class, but are able to watch the entire duration.

Patti Murin is best known for originating the role of Princess Anna in Disney's "Frozen" on Broadway. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include playing the title character in Lysistrata Jones, flying across the country by bubble as Glinda in Wicked, and roller skating her way to Broadway in Xanadu (Euterpe). Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (Shakespeare in the Park); Fly By Night (Playwrights Horizons); Lady Be Good! (Encores!). Almost Broadway: Nerds (Sally). TV: Hallmark Channel movies "Love On Iceland" and "Holiday For Heroes," and recurring roles on NBC's "Chicago Med" (Dr. Nina Shore) , and "Royal Pains" (Ava).

Adrianna Hicks is a Texas native with a B.F.A degree in Musical Theatre from The University of Oklahoma's Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre. Throughout her career, Adrianna has had the honor of working with so many talented and inspiring artists such as Jerry Mitchell, Michael Bublé, and Heather Headley. Her Broadway debut was the revival of The Color Purple, working alongside Jennifer Hudson and rising star, Cynthia Erivo. Her previous Broadway credits include playing the role of the Fortune Teller in Aladdin and she is currently cast as Catherine of Aragon in the Broadway production of SIX. Adrianna is tremendously grateful for the love that Musical Theatre brings and she hopes to keep spreading that love to the world.