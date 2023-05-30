PURPLE: A RITUAL IN NINE SPELLS Premieres Next Month

Gibney and Lincoln Center are proud to co-present the debut of Sydnie L. Mosley Dances’ PURPLE: A Ritual in Nine Spells, an evening-length choreopoem embodying the power of deep sisterhood for social change through storytelling and movement. Inspired by beloved ancestor, playwright, poet, and feminist Ntozake Shange (best known for her Obie Award-winning play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide), and the public housing communities in San Juan Hill via the stories of its decades-long residents, PURPLE amplifies women and nonbinary voices and captures radical joy. The work premieres alongside a pre-show multimedia art installation in the lobby of Lincoln Center, What Does PURPLE Sound Like? spotlighting older adults from local communities through quilts by Dr. Kim F. Hall, sound design by Ebonie Smith, a short film series by RAH Productions, and installation design by Shani Peters. What Does PURPLE Taste Like?, a satellite installation, will be on view in the Gibney gallery at 280 Broadway.

The world premiere is devised and performed by Sydnie L. Mosley Dances, an NYC-based dance-theater collective that works in communities to organize for gender and racial justice through experiential dance performance. Danced by a multi-generational ensemble of twelve artists, the piece was developed in part through engagements with Lincoln Center Education and in connection with its neighboring community and the Amsterdam Houses.

Friday, June 09 & Saturday, June 10 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:00 pm



Friday, June 16 & Saturday, June 17 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Friday, June 23 & Saturday, June 24 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:00 pm



Clark Studio Theater

Samuel B. & David Rose Building

165 W 65th Street



Tickets are available on a Choose What You Pay basis, with a minimum of $5.00.

Suggested ticket price of $35.00.