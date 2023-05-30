PURPLE: A RITUAL IN NINE SPELLS Premieres Next Month

Performances run June 9-25.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 1 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Photo 2 Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo 3 Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Photo 4 Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

Gibney and Lincoln Center are proud to co-present the debut of Sydnie L. Mosley Dances’ PURPLE: A Ritual in Nine Spells, an evening-length choreopoem embodying the power of deep sisterhood for social change through storytelling and movement. Inspired by beloved ancestor, playwright, poet, and feminist Ntozake Shange (best known for her Obie Award-winning play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide), and the public housing communities in San Juan Hill via the stories of its decades-long residents, PURPLE amplifies women and nonbinary voices and captures radical joy. The work premieres alongside a pre-show multimedia art installation in the lobby of Lincoln Center, What Does PURPLE Sound Like? spotlighting older adults from local communities through quilts by Dr. Kim F. Hall, sound design by Ebonie Smith, a short film series by RAH Productions, and installation design by Shani Peters. What Does PURPLE Taste Like?, a satellite installation, will be on view in the Gibney gallery at 280 Broadway.

The world premiere is devised and performed by Sydnie L. Mosley Dances, an NYC-based dance-theater collective that works in communities to organize for gender and racial justice through experiential dance performance. Danced by a multi-generational ensemble of twelve artists, the piece was developed in part through engagements with Lincoln Center Education and in connection with its neighboring community and the Amsterdam Houses.

Friday, June 09 & Saturday, June 10 at 7:00 pm
Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Friday, June 16 & Saturday, June 17 at 7:00 pm
Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Friday, June 23 & Saturday, June 24 at 7:00 pm
Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Clark Studio Theater
Samuel B. & David Rose Building
165 W 65th Street

Tickets are available on a Choose What You Pay basis, with a minimum of $5.00.
Suggested ticket price of $35.00. 




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Listen: Julian Lerner Talks OLIVER! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS Photo
Listen: Julian Lerner Talks OLIVER! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

This week on the Little Known Facts Podcast, Julian Lerner takes us behind the scenes from audition to performances as The Artful Dodger in the most recent production of Oliver! at City Center with  Benjamin Pajak, Raul Esparza, Lilli Cooper and more. Plus, deep dive into life on the set of The Wonder Years reboot and what he learned from working with Jennifer Garner.

Three-Time Tony Award-Winning Designer Robin Wagner Dies at 89 Photo
Three-Time Tony Award-Winning Designer Robin Wagner Dies at 89

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Robin Wagner, who designed scenery for landmark, critically acclaimed Broadway shows for over 50 years.

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didnt Get Her Character Photo
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

In this video, watch as Tony nominee watch as Ruthie Ann Miles chats more about coming home to Broadway in Sweeney Todd, why this role was so important to her, and so much more.

Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Photo
Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Watch Lillias White talk to Mo Rocca of CBS Sunday Morning about performing in Hadestown, her role models while growing up in Brooklyn, and more!


More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 5/30: GREY HOUSE Opens, Drama League Awards Red Carpet, and More!Wake Up With BWW 5/30: GREY HOUSE Opens, Drama League Awards Red Carpet, and More!
Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater GroupPhotos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group
WGA Asks Nominated Members Not to Attend Tony AwardsWGA Asks Nominated Members Not to Attend Tony Awards

Videos

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You