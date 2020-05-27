PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: SPEED-THE-PLOW by David Mamet

Click Here for More Articles on Play of the Day

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of David Mamet.

Today's play, Speed-the-Plow!

Speed-the-Plow premiered on Broadway in 1988. The play takes a satirical look at the US film industry.

The original Broadway production starred Joe Mantegna, Ron Silver and Madonna. The play was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play and Best Direction of a Play. Ron Silver won the Tony Award for Best Actor (Play).

The first Broadway revival of Speed-the-Plow opened in 2008 and starred Jeremy Piven as Bobby Gould, Raúl Esparza as Charlie Fox, and Elisabeth Moss as Karen. However, Piven left the production over medical issues on December 17. Raul Esparza was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play.

Speed-the-Plow was produced in the UK in 1989, 2000, 2008, and 2014.

