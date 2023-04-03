Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Open Jar Membership Program Offers Free Studio Space To Artists

The program is set to provide free studio space each month and additional affordable solutions to the needs of performers and creators.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Open Jar Studios launched an innovative Membership Program today - a first for rehearsal studios - designed to support theatre artists and their creative endeavors. The program is set to provide free studio space each month and additional affordable solutions to the needs of performers and creators seeking rehearsal space in the heart of TImes Square.

Members can choose from several tiers of membership, giving them customized packages with value-added savings suited to their specific creative needs. Membership comes with multiple benefits, including exclusive or early access to future free seminars and discussions.

"This new Membership program marks a shift from our old pricing model where users call in to get a last-minute deal on day-of bookings," says owner Jeff Whiting, "but we can now offer the very best discounts to our members, allowing them to plan their creative endeavors in advance, get free rehearsal room rental and receive additional rentals at inexpensive rates."

Membership plans start at $30/month offering free room rentals valued at up to more than double the cost of the plan, plus savings of up to 35% off studio rentals.

Enrollment begins today and continues through the month of April. Full details may be found at https://www.openjarstudios.com/membership

"Open Jar Studios is dedicated to the creation of art and the continued cultivation of the artist and we are so thrilled to be able to offer the best deals to those who are here creating so frequently," says Whiting.

During the month of April, Open Jar Studios is introducing a series of events, completely free to the public, including a creative networking speed dating event (Creative Match-Up) panel discussions on DEI in the theatre, and Broadway Shark Tank where writers pitch their shows to Broadway producers. These events are free to the public now and in the future these types of events will be additional complimentary membership perks for members. For listing of upcoming events: https://www.openjarstudios.com/free-events

OPEN JAR STUDIOS - Located in the heart of the Theater District OPEN JAR STUDIOS features some of the largest studios in New York City for rehearsals, auditions, and support offices for productions of all sizes. Two 4,000 square-foot studios with 22-foot high ceilings make the space ideal for Broadway rehearsals. The large studios accompany a number of different-sized studios also suited perfectly for dance rehearsals, music rehearsals, production offices, and even costume fittings. Under the direction of Jeff Whiting, Open Jar Studios is dedicated to the creation of art and the cultivation of the artist. https://www.openjarstudios.com/



