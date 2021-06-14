On The Quays Presents REEMERGENCE: A Queer Visual Album

This Pride, On The Quays, in association with Half-Light Productions will release their first film project - REEMERGENCE: A Queer Visual Album. Reemergence is a 5-chapter Queer experience that spans 5 different time periods through the artistic lens of 5 different directors -- Darren Lee (Pacific Overtures, Miss Saigon), Catriona Rubenis-Stevens (e.ro.sion), Nicola Murphy (Stop/Over), Zhailon Levingston (Tina, Broadway Advocacy Coalition), and Matt Engle (Much Ado About Nothing). With musical arrangements, production, and orchestrations by Keiji Ishiguri; an original song of Queer resilience by Truth Bachman (Farmed, Shapeshifters); choreography by Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton, Fly, In The Heights); and beautifully filmed by Director of Photography, Saro Varjabedian; this musical celebration pays tribute to Queerness from the Old Roaring Twenties to the New.

"On the heels of a year of isolation with our personal demons, we cautiously reemerge into this new world after what has simultaneously felt like the blink of an eye and an eternity." Each of Reemergence's chapters will feature an original time-warped arrangement that pays homage to different historical eras that are reminiscent of the time we are living in now: the seemingly endless possibilities of the Roaring 20s, the sexy extravagance of the Disco era, and the anger and rawness of punk in the 80s and 90s. Culminating in a raucous, hopeful, celebratory street party, Reemergence will attempt to make sense of the multitude of emotions we've all experienced during this last year and offer a courageous and jubilant look towards our future. Over the course of the journey, Reemergence will explore the question: what does it mean to celebrate Pride after a year of being walled in? How do we ease back into a semblance of the lives we lived pre-March 2020, and forge a new path forward?

Reemergence will be released on June 30th at 7:00pm EST and will be streaming through midnight on July 3rd. Tickets to the stream can be purchased at Stellar Tickets. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Ali Forney Center, an organization that protects LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness and empowers them with the tools needed to live independently.

Featuring performances by Truth Bachman, Will Bellamy, Elena Bonomo (Six), Magdiel Cabral, Jonathan Cruz, Nick Drake (Rock of Ages), Nick Eibler (The Prom, Fly), Matt Engle, Hannah Fairchild, Deanna Giulietti, Z Infante (Alice By Heart, Kiss My Aztec), Keiji Ishiguri, Taylor McMahon (Fly, Rock of Ages), Arianne Meneses, Maya Sharpe, Garrett Shin, Debbie Tjong (We're Gonna Die), Sus Vasquez, Queera Wang (Peter Perry Lam), and Zia. Costume design by Molly Seidel (The Woodsman), hair & make-up design by Sarah Hamaty, lighting by Adam Honoré; with Assistant Director Katie Barnhard, Assistant Camera Gennesis Pantaleon, Key Grip Mirko Faienza, Associate Costume Designer/Wardrobe Linda Quadrino, and Social Media & Production by Jenna Tanzola.

Tickets can be purchased at www.onthequays.com/reemergence-a-queer-visual-album