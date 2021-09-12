Omar Edwards Will Bring HARLEM ON TAP: The Music, The Song, The Dance to Cecil's Playhouse

Harlem 's Underground Rhythm King, Broadway's Omar Edwards, brings his new show HARLEM ON TAP: The Music, The Song, The Dance to the historic Cecil's Playhouse, Harlem's premier entertainment destination, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Accompanied by his band, Sonic Soul Force, Edwards, and company take the audience on a musical journey through a pool of sounds from jazz to reggae and back again. Edwards's tap shoes, combined with the seamless instrumentation of band members, Nicole Inocent-Vocals, Mac Gollehon (Platinum recording Trumpet/Powerhouse) on Trumpet, Wahkiba Julion on Congas, Carlos "the Haitian Ironman" on Drums, LaQuan Thompson on Keyboards, and Shaine Wilson on Bass, provide a unique experience for an audience, in having the cadence and rhythm of Omar's feet, not voice expertly lead the band.

Those who witnessed Edward's performances as "The Sandman" from his days of hosting NBC's LIVE AT THE APOLLO with actor/comedian Monique will be reminded of how Edwards earned the title of Rhythm King.