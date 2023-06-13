North American Premiere Of ONE DANCE Will Be Part of Korean Arts Week at Lincoln Center

SK Group, the second-largest conglomerate in South Korea, will present Sejong Center's One Dance during Korean Arts Week, part of Summer for the City at Lincoln Center. This is one of SK Group's latest efforts to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities by promoting the cultural heritage of South Korea to the world.

Performed by 39 of Korea's most skilled dancers from Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre, this contemporary reinterpretation of the ceremonial Korean traditional dance plays the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts for three performances only from July 20-22. Along with free events, One Dance and Korean Arts Week showcase the magnificent depth and breadth of Korean culture through some of the country's most distinctive talents. Tickets for One Dance, starting at $30, are available online or phone by calling 212.496.0600.

In today's world where Korean culture, arts, and fashion continue to dominate daily headlines, One Dance simultaneously captures the grandeur of Korean tradition while bringing the best of its contemporary dance to the forefront. The show honors centuries of rich Korean tradition through modern reinterpretations of royal Korean dance, music, fashion, and art.

Told in four distinct acts, the 70-minute modern reimagining of the treasured ancient ceremonial dance known as Jongmyo Jeryeak is set to a contemporary music soundtrack inspired by traditional Korean court music and features over three dozen of Korea's finest dancers from Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre. From the powerful and vibrant sword dance set to pulsating drums to the weightlessness of flowing robes forming elegant tessellations in the “Chunengmu” ceremony, One Dance is a celebration of Korea's growing global cultural influence, showcased through the very aesthetic motifs from its past that continue to influence contemporary Korean art today.

The overall direction of One Dance, including its artistic and creative direction, is helmed by Kuho Jung, a creative director in fashion and the arts. Jung's creative vision and career mission of the modernization of traditional Korean aesthetics can be felt in every beat of the show's visually stimulating set pieces, through which Jung weaves a tapestry of stunning mise-en-scène for the 39 dancers, resulting in a picturesque stage that instills a sense of harmony and balance. This vision of Korean performance is masterfully accompanied by the traditional Korean dance choreography of Hyejin Jeong—Artistic Director of Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre—who offers her unparalleled mastery of Korean traditional dance, and modern dance choreography from Sung Hoon Kim and Jae Duk Kim.

“We are pleased to present a newly re-envisioned production of Sejong Center's One Dance during Korean Arts Week,” said an SK Group official. “With the event, we aim to not only showcase the artistic excellence of Korean culture but also foster cultural exchange and understanding among diverse communities.”

In addition to One Dance, over a dozen free cultural events are slated to take place for Korean Arts Week during Summer for the City at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and other sites across the city. Among the many highlights is the unparalleled immersive experience WAVE, hosted in The David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center from July 19-22. Conceived by d'strict, a Seoul-based company at the forefront of digital design and world-renowned for its mesmerizing media art projects, the breathtaking video art installation sends viewers on a thrilling journey. Crashing and roaring, this paradoxical WAVE engulfs everything in its path but is ultimately restrained within an otherworldly space.

This year, Korean Arts Week will not be contained to a singular week, with Celebrate Korea taking over Rockefeller Center all summer long from June through August. New Yorkers and visitors from around the world are invited to experience the best in Korean culture, art, cuisine, fashion, and music in one of the city's most iconic locations, culminating in a week of special events and pop-ups in collaboration with surrounding retailers. On display from July 17 to August 27, this free exhibit of contemporary Korean art curated by Artue will highlight younger and emerging artists including Sungsic Moon, Park Chan-wook, Jina Park, Heejoon Lee, HaSeulLin Jeong, and Hyundoo Jung. Demonstrating the wide spectrum of some of Korea's most notable talents' artistic practices, the exhibition will offer a glimpse into the present state and future potential of Korean art.

Meanwhile, SK Group, presenter of Korean Arts Week, has diverse business operations in the U.S. With a focus on key industries spanning semiconductors, EV batteries, and clean energy solutions, SK Group has been increasing its presence and investment in the U.S. Last year, the group announced its plan to invest an additional $22 billion in the U.S. critical industries, including EV batteries, over next few years.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won announced during the first Trans-Pacific Dialogue 2021 held in the U.S. that SK companies will invest $40 billion over the next four years in the U.S., aimed at reducing carbon emissions.