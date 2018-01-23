Nominations Announced for 90th Annual ACADEMY AWARDS

The nominations for the 90th Annual ACADEMY AWARDS were announced this morning at 5:22 a.m. PT/8:22 a.m. ET via a live stream. Click here to find out which of your favorite theater stars received a nomination! Click here for a full list of nominations!

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Late-night talk show favorite Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the telecast.

