Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nick Hern Books To Publish AN ACTOR'S ALPHABET By Julie Hesmondhalgh

Nick Hern Books To Publish AN ACTOR'S ALPHABET By Julie Hesmondhalgh

The book offers practical advice on a range of topics such as preparing for roles; managing the ups and downs of an acting career; dealing with failure and more.

Sep. 21, 2022  

Nick Hern Books To Publish AN ACTOR'S ALPHABET By Julie Hesmondhalgh

Leading theatre publishers Nick Hern Books will publish An Actor's Alphabet - an honest, and empowering look at the realities of life as an actor in today's industry, by award-winning TV and theatre star Julie Hesmondhalgh - on 17 November 2022.

An Actor's Alphabet draws on Hesmondhalgh's decades of experience on stage and screen - including in massively popular television shows such as Broadchurch, Happy Valley and Coronation Street, as well as theatre productions such as Wit, The Greatest Play in the History of the World and There Are No Beginnings - to lift the lid on what it's really like to be an actor today. The book offers practical advice on a range of topics such as preparing for roles; managing the ups and downs of an acting career; dealing with failure (and success), not constantly comparing yourself to others; looking after your mental health; and the power of knowing when to say 'no'.

Passionate about the arts, Hesmondhalgh makes a compelling case for their importance to society, but also calls out the industry on where it continues to fall short - including a clear-eyed assessment of what needs to change to make it safer and healthier, more accessible and inclusive.

An Actor's Alphabet will be published on 17 November in paperback, and is available to pre-order now at www.nickhernbooks.co.uk/an-actors-alphabet. It will also be released in ebook and as an audiobook, read by the author.


Julie Hesmondhalgh said:
'I am deeply chuffed and slightly embarrassed to be announcing that I've written a book! I know! Who the hell do I think I am?

'I feel I'm uniquely placed in the industry - in that I have all these years behind me because I am SO OLD, but also that I emerged from sixteen years on Corrie into a business that was in the midst of radical change, and have thrown myself into my second life as an actor with all the wide-eyed wonder of a recent graduate. I have learnt a ton of stuff thinking about and writing this book, and hope actors find something of use in it.'

Matt Applewhite, Nick Hern Books' Managing Director and Commissioning Editor, said:
'Julie's wisdom and experience; her deep compassion and her warmth; her impish wit and her fearless passion - all shine through every page of An Actor's Alphabet. It is a privilege to publish what is sure to become an essential modern classic amongst books by and for actors.'

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Museum of Pop Culture's Halloween Bash 'Fashionably Undead' to Return This OctoberMuseum of Pop Culture's Halloween Bash 'Fashionably Undead' to Return This October
September 21, 2022

The Museum of Pop Culture's epic Halloween bash Fashionably Undead is returning after a multi-year hiatus! On Saturday, October 29, don your scariest costume and make your way to the museum for the Halloween dance party of the season.
Steve H. Broadnax III to Direct SALLY & TOM World Premiere at Guthrie Theater; Full Cast & Creative Team AnnouncedSteve H. Broadnax III to Direct SALLY & TOM World Premiere at Guthrie Theater; Full Cast & Creative Team Announced
September 21, 2022

The Guthrie Theater has announced the cast and creative team for Sally & Tom by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. Sally & Tom will play October 1 – November 6, 2022, on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.
Photos: First Look at WEIGHTLESS Off-Broadway Premiere at WP TheaterPhotos: First Look at WEIGHTLESS Off-Broadway Premiere at WP Theater
September 21, 2022

Production photos have been released for the Off-Broadway stage premiere of The Kilbane’s soaring and dynamic indie rock musical Weightless, which is now in previews at WP Theater for a limited engagement through October 16th, 2022. See the photos here!
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union TheatrePhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union Theatre
September 21, 2022

Ghosts On A Wire’, written and produced by Linda Wilkinson, will gets its world premiere  at the Union Theatre, Southwark, London SE1, as part of this year’s Totally Thames Festival, from 21 September and run to 8 October. Check out photos here!
Listen: JERSEY BOYS Tony Award Winner Christian Hoff & Melissa Hoff Release New Jazz Duet 'We Talk Without Words'Listen: JERSEY BOYS Tony Award Winner Christian Hoff & Melissa Hoff Release New Jazz Duet 'We Talk Without Words'
September 21, 2022

The new jazz duet,“We Talk Without Words,” recorded by Jersey Boys’ TONY ®AWARD Winner, Christian Hoff with his wife, Melissa Hoff has been released! A dreamy jazz waltz with a fun-filled, frenetic bridge, the husband and wife musical team prove that “kindred spirits” share a language all their own. Listen here!