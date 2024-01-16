New York Theatre Ballet Unveils 2024 World Premieres

New York Theatre Ballet will present World Premiere works by choreographers Gabrielle Lamb and Marco Pelle as part of its “Legends & Visionaries” program, February 29 and March 1 at 7:00PM at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. The program will also include Merce Cunningham’s Scramble and James Sutton’s Laughing Matters. NYTB’s “Once Upon a Ballet” series will present Cinderella, choreographed by Donald Mahler, in six shows, March 2 and 3.

World Premieres

Minetta Creek, a new work by Gabrielle Lamb with original music by Pauline Kim Harris, will be given its World Premiere on Thursday evening, February 29 at 7:00PM. Minetta Creek is loosely based on the layering found in a small geographic spot, now known as Minetta Lane and Minetta Street, on the island of Manhattan. Originally “Manetta,” meaning “evil spirit” or “snake water” in the language of the Munsee Native Americans, the name was changed by the Dutch. Legend has that the underlying creek was inhabited by a snake that had terrorized humanity since the dawn of time, periodically wreaking havoc and making ordinary life impossible. Now paved over and built upon, the creek underneath still exists, and some inhabitants believe the Manette spirit to still remain. Minetta Creek, Lamb’s first work for NYTB, features five dancers and costumes by Carmella Lauer.

Minetta Creek is underwritten by the O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts.

Reflections, a new work by Marco Pelle and an original score by Federico Pelle, will be given its World Premiere on Thursday evening, February 29. The work is part of NYTB’s “Letters To My Father” series, a multi-year, multi-disciplinary commission of dance works all on the theme of male artists writing letters to their fathers. “Letters To My Father” showcases new work built as collaborations between dance maker and composer (or writer, filmmaker, or digital artist) to tell the varied stories of relationships between sons and fathers. A work for four dancers, Reflections features costumes by Marco Pelle and Carmella Lauer.

Reflections is underwritten by the O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation.

Scramble, Cunningham’s 1967 masterwork, is a work for eight dancers set to music by Toshi Ichiyanagi (Activities for Orchestra). Staged for NYTB by Jennifer Goggans, Scramble features original costume design by Frank Stella, reconstructed by Carmella Lauer.

The duet from Laughing Matters, choreographed by James Sutton, is set to Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, Moonlight,” arranged and performed by Liberace. Laughing Matters began as a suite of five comedic dances to the music of Liberace and was originally choreographed for Milwaukee Dance Theatre in 1996. The duet on the theme of human connection was first performed by NYTB in 2005 for the company’s “Dance on a Shoestring” in 2005. Costumes for Laughing Matters are executed by Carmella Lauer.

“Once Upon a Ballet” Cinderella

Join New York Theatre Ballet for a delightful hour of dancing with its charming production of Cinderella. Set to the classic score by Sergei Prokofiev, NYTB’s Cinderella has choreography by Donald Mahler, costume design by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan, and scenery by Gillian Bradshaw- Smith. Perfect for audiences ages three and up, Cinderella features a dancing clock, spirited stepsisters, and everyone’s favorite princess. Cinderella will be performed in six shows, Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3 at 11:30AM, 1:00PM, and 3:30pm.

Cinderella’s Ball

Following the 3:30pm show on Sunday, March 2, families can attend the wedding of Cinderella and Prince Charming at NYTB’s Cinderella’s Ball event. Young audience members can take photos with their favorite characters, have a mini-ballet lesson, and get an up-close look at the costumes and Cinderella’s famous slipper. Proceeds from Cinderella’s Ball benefit NYTB and its programs. For show and pricing information, please visit Click Here.

New York Theatre Ballet’s performances of Cinderella are dedicated to the memory of Donald Mahler.

Lighting design for “Legends & Visionaries” and “Once Upon a Ballet” is by Alexandra Vasquez Dheming.

All seats for NYTB’s “Legends & Visionaries” program and “Once Upon a Ballet” performances are priced at $30. Subscriptions for discounted season ticket packages are also available. For more information and to purchase subscriptions or tickets, please visit: Click Here.

Florence Gould Hall is located at 55 E. 59th Street (between Madison and Park Avenues) in New York City.

New York Theatre Ballet performances are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

About New York Theatre Ballet

Under the artistic direction of Steven Melendez, New York Theatre Ballet performs small classic masterpieces and new contemporary works for adults. and innovative hour-long ballets for young children, all at affordable prices. The mission is carried out in the work of the Professional Company, its NYTB School directed by Diana Byer, and the LIFT Community Service Program. Together, these divisions reach adults and family audiences across the country building a love for dance and diverse audiences for the future.