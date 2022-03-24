New York Philharmonic Musicians Will Perform at Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School's 2022 Elaine Stamas Chamber Music Residency, with musicians from the New York Philharmonic, will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York. The residency includes master classes and a chamber music concert - a highlight of the residency - to which the public is invited to attend.

Enjoy a rare opportunity to hear some of the greatest works from the chamber music repertoire performed by world-renowned musicians in an intimate setting. Beginning at 7:30 pm, the concert features violinists Anna Rabinova (Hoff-Barthelson faculty member), Na Sun, and Kuan Cheng Lu; violist Rebecca Young; and cellist Ru-Pei Yeh. Joining the Philharmonic musicians are guest pianists Helen Huang and Zhen Chen. Included on the program are the passionate and exquisitely melodic Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor by Felix Mendelssohn and Antonin Dvořák's sublime Piano Quintet in A Major, Op. 81. Program and musicians are subject to change without notice.

Tickets for the concert are $30 general admission and free of charge for HBMS students. Seating is limited; early reservations are encouraged and can be made at Eventbrite (https://bit.ly/3CAGKRM) or www.hbms.org.