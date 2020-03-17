Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact
New Victory Theater to Present Digital Series, NEW VICTORY ARTS BREAK, for Students and Their Families
New Victory will bring performing arts to the widest possible audience, introducing New Victory Arts Break, an opportunity for you and your family to discover new skills from the comfort of your own home.
Guided by New Victory Teaching Artists, every post will tell you what to expect and what you need. You can create a mini art class and do every activity at once or pick one or two.
See the activities below!
- Monday: Body Percussion, 20-30 minutes, Ages 6-12
- Tuesday: Playing with Rhythm and Music, 20-30 minutes, Ages 6-12
- Wednesday: Beatboxing, 15-20 minutes, Ages 6-12
- Thursday: Stepping, 15-20 minutes, Ages 6-12
- Friday: Rhythm Everywhere! 15-20 minutes, Ages 6-12
CliCK HERE for details about each exercise!
