New Play STARCROSSED To Have Reading New York City This Week

A one-day-only reading of Starcrossed will be presented April 11, 2024, at 4:00 PM at Theatrelab. The play is set in the summer of 2020, and follows four high school seniors on a stargazing roadtrip in the wake of a school shooting.

Gone wants to bury her brother, but given his unthinkable last actions, did she ever even know him? Wrestling with their wounds and insecurities, these four teenagers find themselves awash in a mystical natural landscape, alive in their own midsummer night's dream, where pasts awaken, friendships grow, and new, radiant futures are written, like constellations in the sky.

Directed by Michael Alvarez (Lincoln Center Director's Lab and Drama League Directing Fellow, 2050 Directing Fellow at New York Theatre Workshop), the reading will feature Leigha Sinnott (Romeo and Juliet Killers; A Predator Returns), Davi Santos (Good Sam), Emma Kikue (Bull, Madam Secretary), Chris Quazzo (A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Evita), Griffin Ostrowski (Williamstown Theatre Festival), and Miranda Plant Byers (Pure Pwnage). Stage managed by Jackie Leibowitz.

Starcrossed, written by playwright Peter Gray, is based on Antigone, a play written in about 441BC by Sophocles.

PERFORMANCE: April 11, 2024 at 4:00pm

THEATRE: Theatrelab

357 W 36th St. 3rd floor

New York, NY 10018

Visit bit.ly/StarcrossedTix to reserve tickets.