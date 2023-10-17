New Musical Comedy LEAVE THE CANNOLI To Have Two Staged Readings This Month

New musical comedy "Leave The Cannoli" reveals the untold story of the horse head in the producer's bed from The Godfather.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

New Musical Comedy LEAVE THE CANNOLI To Have Two Staged Readings This Month

A new musical comedy, "Leave The Cannoli," reveals a previously unexplained aspect of The Godfather - how the horse head ended up in the producer's bed. This caper comedy, featuring book and lyrics by Gary Apple ("Christmas In Hell" and "The Simpsons") and music by Logan Medland ("Fingers & Toes" and "Love Goddess: The Rita Hayworth Musical"), is set to receive two staged readings on October 23rd and 24th.

The story revolves around two bumbling mobsters tasked with what might be the worst assignment in Mafia history. Placing the head of the world's most valuable racehorse into a movie mogul's bed is no easy feat. To accomplish this, they must assemble a team of misfit "experts" to assist them in pulling off the seemingly impossible assignment. "I believe this is the first caper musical," says Apple.

The ensemble cast of six includes Christopher Sutton, Michael Barra, Mike Keller, Regina Gibson, Carlos Lopez, and John Manley. The show features 10 original songs, including "The Benefits Of Never Getting Older" and a twisted love song titled "After We Kill The Horse."

The readings, under the direction of Christopher Sutton, will take place at The Actors' Temple on Monday, October 23rd, and at Urban Stages on Tuesday, October 24th. The curtain for both performances rises at 7 PM.

Admission is free, and seats can be reserved by emailing tickets@exay.com.



Recommended For You