New Music Ensemble Percussia to Present MELODIES IN MARCH Concert at All Saints Episcopal Church

Queens-based new music ensemble Percussia will present Melodies in March: The Women of Percussia Celebrate Women's History Month, a concert on Tuesday, March 5 @ 7:00 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church, 84-85 96th St. in Woodhaven, Queens, NY. The event is presented in cooperation with Wilson's Showtime Services.

In honor of Women's History Month, Percussia will present music by Victoria Bond, Angelica Negron, Marga Richter, Sima Wolf, Han Lash and others.

Performers will be Percussia members Ingrid Gordon (percussion and Artistic Director), Susan Jolles (harp) and Margaret Lancaster (flute).

The March 5 event is free and open to the public.

All Percussia presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit https://new.mta.info/tripplanner/results. Led by Artistic Director and percussionist Ingrid Gordon and also featuring harpist Susan Jolles, flutist Margaret Lancaster, violist Lev Zhurbin and percussionist Frank Cassara, Percussia's unique instrumentation of percussion, harp, flute, and viola gives the group its one-of-a-kind Signature Sound. Their varied repertoire is an eclectic combination of contemporary chamber music, world, and popular music styles, and original arrangements. Percussia's repertoire crosses genres, styles, and cultural boundaries. Visit their website at http://www.percussia.org/ and like them at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070327835799.