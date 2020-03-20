Netflix Pledges $100 Million to Aid Entertainment Workers Impacted by Covid-19
Streaming giant Netflix has created a $100 million relief fund to aid entertainment workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
$15 million of the fund will go to organizations providing aid to entertainment professionals who have been put out of work as a result of the covid-19 outbreak,
The fund will also allocate $1 million each to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Covid-19 Disaster Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund, and the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance. Fondation des Artistes and AFC will share an additional $1 million gift.
Part of the funds will be specifically allocated to countries where Netflix maintains a significant production presence.
Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "Most of the fund will go towards support for the hardest hit workers on our own productions around the world...We're in the process of working out exactly what this means, production by production. This is in addition to the two weeks pay we've already committed to the crew and cast on productions we were forced to suspend last week."
Sarandos added that the company is "only as strong as the people we work with and Netflix is fortunate to be able to help those hardest hit in our industry through this challenging time."
