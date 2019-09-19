National Tour Of XANADU Featuring 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Put On Hold
The National Tour of the Tony Award-nominated roller-skating smash hit musical Xanadu, has announced an indefinite postponement.
According to a tweet from the production, failure to generate interest in certain markets has caused the tour's producers to place the production on hold.
Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for a full refund.
In order to get a successful tour on the road, numerous factors must align. Unfortunately, in this case, we were unable to garner enough support in certain markets. pic.twitter.com/lGnaocc6RY- Xanadu National Tour (@XanaduTheTour) September 19, 2019
The national tour of Xanadu was set to feature "RuPaul's Drag Race" season five winner, Jinkx Monsoon as Calliope, and season seven finalist, Ginger Minj as Melpomene.
Xanadu follows the beautiful Greek muse Kira, as she journeys from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, circa 1980, on a quest to inspire scrappy artist-on-the-rise Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first ROLLER DISCO! But when Kira stumbles into forbidden love with Sonny, a mere mortal, her salty sisters take matters into their own hands.
Based on the 1980 cult film starring Olivia Newton-John, the Tony Award-nominated musical features a book by Douglas Carter Beane and an original hit score by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne (Electric Light Orchestra) and John Farrar. Xanadu is a crowd-pleasing, feel-good bop of a Technicolor musical that has audiences jumping out of their seats in tongue-popping bliss!
