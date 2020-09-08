Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Named A Winner Of 'Leaning Into The Unknown' Livestream Broadcasts

The free live stream will be available through YouTube, Saturday, September 19, 2020.

The Angelica and Russ Berrie Center for Performing and Visual Arts on the Ramapo College campus is pleased to name Nai-Ni Chen Dance Companyof Fort Lee, New Jersey, as one of the winners of its Leaning into the Unknown competition.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will have five dance pieces featured during a livestream performance broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The free live stream will be available through YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUmhzzIfDwm767GRpJ534VA.

The dance pieces that will be performed include:

Ripple Effect

youtube.com/watch?v=IGbonwspjp4

Desk And I

youtube.com/watch?v=uGAwqSiV6Vo

Phase II

youtube.com/watch?v=kP38eNpQh_8

Emissary of Light

youtube.com/watch?v=INp-F8uOKnA

Tomorrow

youtube.com/watch?v=YIiVZWsAOMA

Leaning into the Unknown was a call to New Jersey-based artists in the performing arts to share work they were creating in response to the COVID-19 global health pandemic.

The six artists chosen for the performances of new works in progress were selected by a panel of judges representing a diversity of disciplines and backgrounds. Other artists chosen include Mignolo Dance of Metuchen; performance artist Christy E. O'Connor of Middletown; poet and spoken word artist Dimitri Reyes of Kearny; The Moving Architects of Montclair; and poet Marina Carreira of Union. The livestream broadcasts have been divided into two evenings.

Act I will air on September 19 with performances by Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, Marina Carreira and Christy E. O'Connor. Act II will air on September 26 with performances by Mignolo Dance, The Moving Architects and Dimitri Reyes. After each broadcast, audiences will be able to join Lisa Campbell, Berrie Center Director, and the artists for that evening in a live chat where they can ask questions of the artists. Audiences can view the broadcasts on the Ramapo College Berrie Center YouTube channel.

While events are free, viewers are encouraged to consider making a gift to the Contemporary Arts Fund or the COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund through the Ramapo Foundation at www.ramapo.edu/give. For more information and to access the broadcasts visit www.ramapo.edu/berriecenter.

