Nadia Quinn and Emily Young Host THE PORCH SONG PROJECT PODCAST RADIO VARIETY SHOW
The Porch Song Project has announced their new variety podcast, "The Porch Song Project Podcast Radio Variety Show." The show, hosted by Nadia Quinn and Emily Young, is a timely and timeless variety show, featuring original music, familiar songs, comedy, not-comedy, poems, jokes, commercials, keeping it real, keeping it wacky, and classic works. The show is inspired by classic variety shows, radio hours, various other sound-only artforms, and Quinn and Young's contemporary theatre, comedy, and music backgrounds. Episodes will be released monthly.
The pilot episode was written by Quinn & Young, along with comedy veteran, Jeff Hiller (Night Cap). The show features contributions from many Broadway mainstays. Directed and produced by Connor Gallagher (Beetlejuice), music/production by Matt Cusack (Bandstand), and performances by: Kevin Del Aguila (Frozen), Allyson Kaye Daniel (1776 revival), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Abe Goldfarb (Beetlejuice), Greg Hildreth (Frozen/Company), Ahna O'Reilly (The Morning Show), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), & Elvy Yost (Resident Alien).
The new project was born out of an artists collective, The Porch Song Project, founded by Quinn and Young in the summer of 2018- the collective's original mission was bringing people together through theatrical events inspired by specific locations. When the pandemic halted their plans for live performances this summer, Quinn and Young brainstormed with their friends and collaborators to find a way to continue creating under the constraints of the current moment. They describe this with the following, "We arrived at a collective "ah ha!" when realizing the 'radio' was the perfect virtual location to inspire our next piece. Since we were all working at home and easily able to contribute to writing and recording the bits, it became a joyful process of creating original work for this new format, and we found it inspiring beyond the limitations of the times. You can reach so many more people through the radio!"
Episode 1: Lucy Liu, Quarantine, and Magic Pasta Island
The first episode of the show will feature original songs such as "These Uncertain Times" and "Magic Pasta Island," as well as a guided mediation voiced by Lucy Liu, who takes listeners through a relaxing, pre-pandemic trip to the movie theater, among much more.
