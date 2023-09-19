NO NAME & A BAG O'CHIPS Comedy / Variety Show Returns To Q.E.D. Astoria, September 30

The show will feature the talents of veteran comedy writer / performer and creator of three specials for the Showtime Network.

Sep. 19, 2023

No Name & a Bag O' Chips producer / host Eric Vetter brings his multicultural mix of music, comedy and variety back to renowned performing arts, crafts, entertainment and teaching space Q.E.D. Astoria on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:00pm. Admission is $12.00 (no purchase minimum). For tickets and more QED information, go to: Click Here

 

The show will feature the talents of veteran comedy writer / performer and creator of three specials for the Showtime Network (Funny Women of a Certain Age") Carole Montgomery, author / storyteller Michele Carlo  (Fish Out of Agua: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks, Citadel Press). comic Menuhin Hart (Comedy Central)  Dave Lester (Amazon Prime Video "And How Does That Make You Feel") and singer-songwriter-producer Miles Alexander Blue Spruce (The Cutting Room). Music will be provided by BinderSuze (the piano-vocal duo of Richard Binder and Alex DeSuze).

 

Performers are subject to change. Doors open at 6:30pm. Q.E.D. Astoria owner Kambri Crews describes her venue as an after-school space for grown-ups: "We offer affordable classes and shows that are as diverse as Queens itself. At Q.E.D. you'll find arts and crafts, stand-up comedy, tastings, DIY projects, poetry slams, game nights, walking tours, storytelling, gardening, improv—and everything in between." Q.E.D. Astoria is located at 27-16 23rd Avenue in Queens, N.Y. and can be reached by taking the "N" or "W" subway to the Ditmars Blvd. station. For more No Name information, contact: (347) 885-3466 / NoNameNYC@hotmail.com.




