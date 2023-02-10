Mykal Kilgore, Lianah Sta. Ana & More to Star in CRASHLIGHT Industry Presentation

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The presentation will take place on February 13, and will be directed by Hunter Bird. 

Feb. 10, 2023  
Mykal Kilgore, Lianah Sta. Ana, Cori Jaskier, Jesse Weil, Kerstin Anderson, and Elijah Caldwell will star in an industry presentation of the new musical Crashlight, written by Celeste Makoff.

Crashlight is about the last nation on Earth and a young woman's risky mission to expose its government's brutal ban on artistic expression.

Crashlight was a semi-finalist in the Eugene O'Neill National Music Theater Conference and received an honorable mention from the Relentless Award in 2022.

Macy Schmidt serves as the musical's Music Supervisor.

Schmidt shared, "While many new musicals have been reduced to 4-piece bands, Celeste's lush orchestral score is an epic homage to the sounds we once associated with Broadway pits, without losing the pop edge that provides accessibility to modern audiences. Her work makes me optimistic for the next wave of contemporary musical theatre and I'm excited to be part of it."

For more information visit CrashlightMusical.com.

