Music Review: Billy Porter Breaks A Sweat On The Dance Floor With His New Single BROKE A SWEAT

The Lucky Ones Are Born Outside Of The Lions Den.

By: Jul. 16, 2023

POPULAR

27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 1 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 3 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

BroadwayWorld Album Reviews
Click Here for More on BroadwayWorld Album Reviews
Music Review: Billy Porter Breaks A Sweat On The Dance Floor With His New Single BROKE A SWEAT

Music Review: Billy Porter Breaks A Sweat On The Dance Floor With His New Single BROKE A SWEAT Heigh Ho, dear lovely rainbow tribe, welcome back to Bobby’s CD sandbox where we offer our broken-down breakdowns of new music releases. So, strap in and get ready, as Bobby goes on the record ABOUT the record.

This week’s album entry in the BobbyFiles comes from POSE’s own Billy “Pray Tell” Porter, who released a single this month  - BROKE A SWEAT… and she may do - before the night is over. As with his BABY WAS A DANCER (the review of which, by yours truly, we are certain you have all read and adored!)  SWEAT is penned by Porter himself, and his performance of the song is absolutely what we have come to expect from this consummate vocalist. His powerful voice on this new song is telling the story of survival, but not of a life made difficult by his origins - as with BABY - but by the long and winding road of career, and ambition, and the almighty pursuit of A-R-T (and a dollar or two to go with it).  You see, my angels, SWEAT is Billy’s story, again, but not the story of his deep past, like BABY WAS A DANCER, but the tale of those tough times he had getting work in an industry that told him how talented he was and then turned its back on him - REPEATEDLY. This was a career path of kicking tiny snowflakes down a mountain, hoping they would collect more flakes building momentum, and growing into giant snowballs, only to watch them melt… Until vision met his talents and perseverance, and his big KINKY BOOTS snowball began its roll all the way to Tony and Emmy awards (the latter for POSE), and lots of critical and popular acclaim. These are all things he deserved years ago, but had to wait for… and now, in the storm of stardom, he’s saying “LOOK OUT!  I AIN’T EVEN BROKE A SWEAT.” Porter is ready to take on more and conquer more because he has so much more left in him and F’ what you heard about age and time passing. This is Billy’s time and he’s going to sing about it. Hear the song and read the words, dear Bobby readers…
 


Porter's performance in his gorgeous, youthful voice is filled with power in the music and lyrics. They all combine, telling the story of sex and love and career, and never being “past” any of it, baby. Billy tells us all to continue to contribute all we have to our passions and our lives. His excellent personal lyrics match his trajectory since his new chapter and meteoric rise, starting with KINKY BOOTS. His life, as well as his ambition for the future, are totally baked into his poetry, which is a wild stream of consciousness, but comprehensible, coming for him. His music here is another mass of driving dance rhythms, more modern in their layers than BABY, but these choices are purposeful. BABY’s beats feel “older” because they are inspired by different influences from La Porter’s past lives. We are in the here and now with SWEAT and its promise of so much more to come, and these notes cry out for mixing on the dance floor of today. This is a disco anthem if ever there were one, this music NEEDS to be heard in the clubs, as well as at the biggest (naughtiest) raves and circuit parties. These totally danceable beats make up a happy, life-affirming song that is the sunrise after a “too-long night”. So we give this one our rousing…

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows. Put this in your queue today and be prepared to DANCE!

Check It Out On Your Spotifies: HERE

Find Out About All Things Billy: HERE

(And Be Sure To Click The Link To Get Notifications About Upcoming Tour Dates For Billy Porter)

QUOTE BY BROADWAYWORLD’S MICHAEL MAJOR

“On the track, bold and boisterous horns set the mood as the funky bass line locks into an upbeat dance floor-ready groove. Handclaps punctuate heartfelt verses as the momentum culminates on a mic-drop of a chorus, ‘I haven’t even started yet, I haven’t even broke a sweat.’”


Music Review: Billy Porter Breaks A Sweat On The Dance Floor With His New Single BROKE A SWEAT

!





RELATED STORIES

1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right

NEW YORK, NEW YORK ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING is a 2023 release on the Wine and Peaches Label, available on streaming platforms, with discs and vinyl to come!

2
CAMELOT Cast Recording Crammed With Lots Of Goodness Photo
CAMELOT Cast Recording Crammed With Lots Of Goodness

We hope that all those who love the musical theatre will pick up this new rendition of CAMELOT with all new and wondrous vocal performances by the cast.

3
Album Review: SHUCKED The Musical Releases Its Corny Cast Album & Its A Toe Tapper Photo
Album Review: SHUCKED The Musical Releases Its Corny Cast Album & It's A Toe Tapper

If you love that wonderful down-home cross-section of musicals that include things like BIG RIVER, THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM, BRIGHT STAR, or, let’s face it, OKLAHOMA, then you should definitely go get SHUCKED.

4
Album Review: SOME LIKE IT HOT & Indeed We Do. Hit Songs From A Hit Show Make A Hit OB Photo
Album Review: SOME LIKE IT HOT & Indeed We Do. Hit Songs From A Hit Show Make A Hit OBC

The score with just the few touches of dialogue included makes it very clear what is happening from start to finish and it delivers the show to the imagination so wonderfully.

From This Author - Bobby Patrick

Heigh Ho Friends & “Family”! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the Tea. Bobby's a queer reviewer, specializing in the seedy... (read more about this author)

Music Review: Billy Porter Breaks A Sweat On The Dance Floor With His New Single BROKE A SWEATMusic Review: Billy Porter Breaks A Sweat On The Dance Floor With His New Single BROKE A SWEAT
Album Review: Diva Grace Garland Burns Her Bra For All To Hear On New Album LADY G!'S BRALESS SECLUSIONAlbum Review: Diva Grace Garland Burns Her Bra For All To Hear On New Album LADY G!'S BRALESS SECLUSION
Photos: The Skivvies Got Down To It With A Roster Of Guests That Brought More Than Just Skin To Joe's PubPhotos: The Skivvies Got Down To It With A Roster Of Guests That Brought More Than Just Skin To Joe's Pub
Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINSAlbum Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
LIFE OF PI

Recommended For You