Muny Announces 2020 Season Featuring Regional Premiere Of ON YOUR FEET, MARY POPPINS, SWEENEY TODD & More!

After a remarkable inaugural season of its Second Century, which welcomed more than 350,000 theatregoers, The Muny announced today its blockbuster seven show lineup for its 102nd Season.

Ushering in the second season of The Muny's Second Century is Kander and Ebb's six-time Tony Award-winning Chicago (June 15-21). Flying from the Windy City to Cherry Tree Lane, the season continues with the Tony, Olivier and Drama Desk Award-winning family favorite, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins (June 24 - July 2). Continuing the blockbuster season, two Muny premieres: Stephen Sondheim's musical masterpiece Sweeney Todd (July 6 - 12) and Broadway's longest running musical revue, Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 14 - 20), set in St. Louis' historic Gaslight Square. From Gaslight Square to the hills of Forest Park, The Sound of Music (July 23 - 29) makes its high-spirited return after a decade. Next, audiences will head to Miami for the Midwestern regional premiere of the international sensation On Your Feet! (August 1 - 7). Closing out the epic season is the Golden Age Muny favorite, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 10 - 16).

"Our 2020 season continues the tradition of 'something for everyone' in St. Louis," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "These shows offer incredible variety, beauty, fun and drama, and we'll create with the fullness and power of our amazing new stage."

"After kicking off our Second Century with an 'only at The Muny' moment-filled 101st season, St. Louis has chosen a blockbuster lineup for 102," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "We expect this season to have a broad appeal with a mix of titles tailored specifically to what Muny-goers voted to see."

Steward Family Foundation and World Wide Technology (WWT) became the first overall season sponsor in the history of The Muny in 2014. They are committed to continuing in this role with their leadership gift as The Muny's 2020 Season Presenting Sponsor.

"Both Steward Family Foundation and WWT are committed to The Muny and to making exceptional musical theatre, accessible to everyone," said David Steward, Chairman and Founder of WWT. "This year's season promises to be spectacular and will showcase how much the performing arts enrich our community."



New subscriptions will go on sale in March 9, 2020 and single tickets will be available beginning May 11, 2020.





