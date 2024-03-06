Miller Theatre's 2023-24 Early Music Series Concludes With STILE ANTICO In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts concludes its 2023-24 Early Music series at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin with Stile Antico A Divine Hope: Dante's Journey from Inferno to Paradise, Saturday, April 13, 8PM at Church of St. Mary the Virgin (145 W. 46th Street).

British vocal ensemble Stile Antico returns to tell the story of Dante Alighieri's La Comedia (Divine Comedy), a masterpiece in the Western canon that has influenced our perception of the afterlife for centuries and inspired countless works of art, literature, philosophy, and music. With a program of prayers and texts from the epic poem set to music, Stile Antico takes listeners on a musical journey through the realms of Hell, Purgatory, and Heaven.

Program: Nicolas Gombert



HELL

Giovanni P. da Palestrina

Luzzasco Luzzaschi

Francisco Guerrero



PURGATORY

Tomás Luís de Victoria

Giovanni P. da Palestrina

Claudio Merulo

Cristóbal de Morales

Orlande de Lassus

Cristóbal de Morales



HEAVEN

Anon. 14th-century

Claudio Merulo

Vicente Lusitano

Tomás Luís de Victoria Media vita in morte sumus



Peccantem me quotidie

Quivi sospiri pianti ed alti guai

Vexilla regis

Te lucis ante terminum

Salve regina a 5

Salvum fac populum tuum a 12

Agnus Dei, Missa Mille Regretz

Beati pauperes spiritu

Asperges me

Venite a laudere

Vergine, madre, figlia del tuo figlio

Regina cæli a 5

Magnificat a 12 Artists:

Stile Antico

About the Artists

Stile Antico

stileantico.co.uk/about

Stile Antico is regarded as one of the most innovative and accomplished vocal ensembles in the world. Working without a conductor, its twelve members have captivated audiences on four continents with their performances of Renaissance polyphony. In addition to its core repertoire, Stile Antico has premiered works by Joanna Marsh, John McCabe, Nico Muhly, Giles Swayne, and Huw Watkins. The group's diverse range of collaborators includes Fretwork, the Folger Consort, Marino Formenti, B'Rock, Rihab Azar, and Sting. Its bestselling recordings have earned accolades including the Gramophone Award for Early Music, Diapason d'or de l'année, Edison Klassiek Award, and Preis der deutschen Schallplattenkritik. The group has received three Grammy nominations, and performed live at the 60th Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. In 2023, Stile Antico marked 400 years since the death of William Byrd with the release of an acclaimed album on Decca Classics.

The London-based ensemble has performed internationally at numerous venues and festivals, including Wigmore Hall, BBC Proms, Buckingham Palace, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, the Palais des Beaux-Arts, Cité de la Musique, Luxembourg Philharmonie, and Leipzig Gewandhaus, as well as the Antwerp, Bruges, Utrecht, and York Early Music Festivals, the Lucerne Easter Festival, and the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival. In the U.S., the group appears regularly in Boston and New York and has appeared at the Ravinia Festival, Washington's National Cathedral and Library of Congress, Vancouver's Chan Centre, and in concert series spanning twenty-five states. In addition to touring in Mexico and Colombia, Stile Antico visited East Asia for the first time in 2018, performing in Korea, Macau, and Hong Kong.

Alongside its concert and recording work, Stile Antico holds masterclasses and workshops and leads courses at the Dartington International Summer School. The group has been in residence at Zenobia Música, and is often invited to work alongside ensembles at universities, festivals, and early music forums. The support of the charitable Stile Antico Foundation has enabled Stile Antico to expand its work in schools, to lead Youth Consort courses for students, and to offer scholarships to young professional singers and ensembles.

Miller Theatre

Miller Theatre at Columbia University is a New York City music venue and concert producer. Founded in 1988, Miller's mission is to develop new audiences; foster enthusiasm for the arts by pioneering new programming approaches; educate the public by presenting specialized programs to a broad audience; discover diverse repertoire and commission new works; and share the University's intellectual riches with the public. A four-time recipient of the ASCAP/Chamber Music America Award for Adventurous Programming, Miller Theatre produces innovative programs, supports the development of new work, and connects creative artists with enquiring audiences.