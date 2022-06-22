Miller Theatre Announces A Full, Premiere-Filled 2022-23 Season Of Modern Music, Jazz, And Early Music

The ever-adventurous Miller Theatre presents a full season of in-person programming for the first time since before the pandemic. Executive Director Melissa Smey, lauded for the integrity of her curating, has produced an invigorating season featuring four classic Miller series: Composer Portraits, Early Music, Bach, and Jazz.



"There are few series as satisfying as the Miller Theatre's signature dives into one composer," states The New York Times about Composer Portraits. This season's lineup features five distinct voices from around the world, whose music deserves to be heard more in the city. The ensembles-all blue-chip new-music champions that call Miller home, a place where they can put on ambitious dream concerts-have close ties to the composers they delve into. JACK Quartet premieres a new work by Australian ecologically minded composer Liza Lim, and JACK together with Yarn/Wire will premiere a work by the Norwegian genre-pushing composer Øyvind Torvund; Ensemble Signal showcases two massive works by Italian composer Luca Francesconi; International Contemporary Ensemble plays the music of visceral composer and ondes Martenot player Suzanne Farrin and visionary flutist and composer Nicole Mitchell.



In addition to its robust new music programming, Miller is also home to world-class Early Music and Bach concerts. This year, Early Music surveys a variety of Renaissance composers, from extraordinary English composer William Byrd to influential composers Josquin Desprez and Claudio Monteverdi, presented by preeminent ensembles like Tallis Scholars and Stile Antico. Brilliant pianist Simone Dinnerstein returns for three Bach concerts that survey his cantatas, gamba sonatas, and keyboard concertos. Jazz is also a passion of Smey, and this year's line-up is stellar: Luciana Souza and Vince Mendoza, Vijay Iyer Trio, and Sean Jones Quartet.



Two favorite community programs return in person for the first time since the pandemic: Morningside Lights, which unites the people of Morningside Heights for an eerily beautiful illuminated outdoor procession featuring dozens of handmade lanterns that they build during free workshops; and spontaneous Pop-Up Concerts, which seats the public on the stage for bracing new music, inches from the musicians. Finally, spring will see the third season of Miller's expertly produced podcast Mission: Commission, in which listeners get a rare peek into the minds of composers as they create brand new works under a six-week deadline. (Listen here).

The 2022-23 Season

COMPOSER PORTRAITS

www.millertheatre.com/event-series/composer-portraits

Each composer to attend their Portrait and engage in an onstage conversation

Single tickets from $20

Series tickets from $80 for all five concerts, or from $48 for three concerts

The influential Composer Portraits are deep dive immersions into a single living composer's work, and have been hailed as "utterly indispensable," "essential," "endlessly important," and "invaluable" repeatedly by The New York Times and The New Yorker, among others. The popularity of this series proves that people like a challenge and trust Miller Theatre to deliver concerts that are always satisfying and thought-provoking.

For over twenty years, Miller Theatre's flagship series has fostered the creation of myriad new works, served as an incubator for emerging artists and a champion of those not yet well known, and created a community of adventurous listeners. The commissioned photos below were taken over the past few months and are exclusive to Miller Theatre (unless otherwise noted).





Thursday, September 29, 2022, 8:00pm

Liza Lim (b. 1966)

A new, co-commissioned work-scheduled to be heard in concert halls on three continents this year-opens Miller's season. Liza Lim is "one of Australia's most important cultural exports" (Limelight Magazine), whose music encompasses ideas of beauty, ecological connection, and ritual transformation. The talented and dauntless JACK Quartet perform the U.S. premiere of String Creatures, alongside a piece for solo cello, prepared with a violin and a length of thread.

Jay Campbell, cello

JACK Quartet



PROGRAM

String Creatures (2022) for JACK Quartet, U.S. premiere

Co-commissioned by Miller Theatre, Lucerne Festival, and Melbourne Recital Centre

an ocean beyond earth (2016) for solo cello, prepared with violin and thread



Thursday, November 3, 2022, 8:00pm

Luca Francesconi (b. 1956)



The adventurous Ensemble Signal returns to perform two important premieres by Italian composer Luca Francesconi, whose "music is the result of a fearless creative voraciousness" (The Guardian) and who studied with Stockhausen and Berio. His Portrait-long overdue from two separate postponements over the course of the pandemic-features a pair of works, including the New York premiere of Trauma Etudes-a large-scale, powerful piece that reflects on the human experience of trauma in a modern world.

Ensemble Signal

Brad Lubman, conductor



PROGRAM

Trauma Etudes (2018) New York premiere

Unexpected End of Formula (2008) U.S. premiere

Presented with the friendly support of the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation.



Thursday, February 2, 2023, 8:00pm

Suzanne Farrin (b. 1976)

Winner of the Rome Prize and a Guggenheim Fellow, Suzanne Farrin explores the interior worlds of instruments and the visceral potentialities of sound in her music. This Portrait highlights another facet of her artistic practice, as an accomplished performer of the early electronic music instrument ondes Martenot. International Contemporary Ensemble delves into a program of her atmospheric work, including the world premiere of Their Hearts are Columns and selections from Dolce la morte, an opera based on the love poetry of Michelangelo.

Suzanne Farrin, ondes Martenot

International Contemporary Ensemble



PROGRAM

Their Hearts are Columns (2020) world premiere for soprano, harp,

ondes Martenot, percussion, and double bass

dolce la morte: unico spirto, come serpe, veggio, l'onde della non vostra, rendete (2016) for countertenor and ensemble

Suono (2016) for harp and soprano

corpo di terra (2009) for cello

polvere et ombra (2008) for harp

Time is a Cage (2007) for violin



Thursday, March 2, 2023, 8:00pm

Øyvind Torvund (b. 1976)

Norwegian composer Øyvind Torvund relies on his classical compositional training as much as his background as a guitarist in rock and improvising groups in his work. His music is simultaneously quirky, serious, frenetic, and shimmering, and reveals an expansive sonic language, incredible orchestration, and the juxtaposition of the expected and unexpected. An all-star cast of new music artists join together to perform a program of recent works including two premieres.

Laura Cocks, flute

Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet

Giacomo Baldelli, guitar

JACK Quartet

Yarn/Wire



PROGRAM

New work (2023) world premiere for Yarn/Wire and JACK Quartet

Plans for Future Ensemble Pieces (2020, rev 2023) world premiere version for flute, clarinet, electric guitar, 2 keyboards, 2 percussion, and string quartet

Untitled School/Mud Jam/Campfire Tunes (2014) for piano/percussion quartet, projected images, and electronic sound



Thursday, March 30, 2023, 8:00pm

Nicole Mitchell (b. 1967)

Photo by Kristi Sutton Elias

LISTEN

The artistry of Nicole Mitchell is wide-ranging-a virtuosic flutist, acclaimed bandleader, noted educator, and the first woman president of Chicago's Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM). An award-winning composer, her music defies classification and celebrates contemporary African American culture. International Contemporary Ensemble performs a selection of her work from the past decade, featuring the composer as flutist.

Lisa E. Harris, voice

Nicole Mitchell, flute

International Contemporary Ensemble



PROGRAM

Transitions Beyond (2021) for soprano, flute, violin, clarinet, and cello

Inescapable Spiral (2017, rev. 2020)

Whispering Flame (2017) co-composed by Nicole Mitchell and Lisa E. Harris

Procession Time (2017)

Building Stuff (2015)

JAZZ

www.millertheatre.com/event-series/jazz

Single tickets from $20

Series tickets from $60 for three concerts



Saturday, October 15, 2022, 8:00pm

Luciana Souza and Vince Mendoza

Storytellers with All-Star Big Band



Left: Luciana Souza, photo by Kim Fox

Right: Vince Mendoza, photo by Pamela Fong

Brazilian-born Luciana Souza is one of the most important singers of her generation, and "her voice traces a landscape of emotion that knows no boundaries" (Entertainment Weekly). She joins forces with Vince Mendoza-one of the most versatile composer/arranger/conductors of the last two decades-for Storytellers, an extraordinary collaboration featuring beloved songs by Brazilian composers such as Antônio Carlos Jobim, Chico Pinheiro, Guinga, and Gilberto Gil, performed with a big band of extraordinary musicians. These two Grammy Award-winning artists released the album Storytellers in 2020 (Sunnyside).

Luciana Souza, vocals

Vince Mendoza, conductor and arranger

Saturday, February 4, 2023, 8:00pm

Vijay Iyer Trio



L-R: Linda May Han Oh, Vijay Iyer, Tyshawn Sorey, photo by Craig Marsden

One of the leading music makers of his generation, composer/pianist Vijay Iyer returns to Miller with his acclaimed trio featuring the spellbinding bassist Linda May Han Oh and the formidable musician Tyshawn Sorey on drums. Considered "the great new jazz piano trio" (The New York Times), the ensemble makes emotionally resonant music that is rooted in tradition, yet truly innovative.

Vijay Iyer, piano

Linda May Han Oh, bass

Tyshawn Sorey, drums

Saturday, March 4, 2023, 8:00pm

Sean Jones Quartet



Photo by Jimmy Katz

The internationally acclaimed trumpeter Sean Jones "combines artistry and virtuosity, with a sound reminiscent of vintage Freddie Hubbard and Lee Morgan yet completely modern" (Jazz Times). The former lead trumpeter of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Jones is a musical chameleon, adept in all styles and genres. He brings his quartet to the stage for his Miller debut.

EARLY MUSIC

millertheatre.com/event-series/early-music

Single tickets from $30

Series tickets from $128 for all five concerts

All concerts will take place at Church of St. Mary the Virgin

Concerts will be approximately 75 minutes and performed without intermission



Saturday, October 22, 2022, 8:00pm

Vox Luminis

Sacred Monteverdi



Photo by Tom Blaton

Belgian ensemble Vox Luminis performs a program of emotive sacred works by Claudio Monteverdi, specifically selections from his Selva Morale e Spirituale (Moral and Spiritual Forest). The chamber ensemble (10 singers plus strings, harp, and organ) expertly navigates the liturgical works from this unique and complex anthology, featuring a variety of genres from motets to masses.

PROGRAM

Claudio Monteverdi

O bone Jesu

Selections from Selva morale e spirituale

(1640-41):

Gloria in excelsis Deo, 'concertata' SV258

Dixit Dominus II, 'concertato' SV263

Beatus vir SV268

Adoramus te Christe SV289

Crucifixus, 'concertato' SV259

Laetaniae della Beata Vergine SV204

Confitebor tibi Domine III, 'stile alla franzese' SV267

Magnificat I SV281



Saturday, November 19, 2022, 8:00pm

Orlando Consort

1521: Josquin's World

At the time of his death, just over 500 years ago, Josquin Desprez was the greatest and most influential composer the western world had yet seen. For this program, the Orlando Consort presents a magical sequence of music that reflects on the composer and his world, putting a spotlight on the personalities and events that capture the spirit and dynamism of the age.

PROGRAM

Antoine Brumel

Josquin Desprez

Pedro de Escobar

Hayne van Ghizeghem

Pierre de la Rue

Martin Luther

Cristóbal de Morales

Jean Mouton

Jacob Obrecht

Ludwig Senfl

Mater patris et filia

Adieu mes amours

Ave Maria gratia plena, Dominus tecum

De profundis clamavi

In te Domine speravi

Inviolata, integra et casta es

Missa de Beata Virgine: Credo

Absolve Domine

Virgen bendita sin par

Allez regrets

Incessament mon pauvre cueur lamente

Non moriar, sed vivam

Missa pro defunctis: Offertorium

Missa 'Tua est potentia': Kyrie

Parce Domine

O allmächtiger Gott

Veni sancte spiritus



Saturday, December 10, 2022, 8:00pm

Tallis Scholars

Hymns to the Virgin



The Virgin Mary has served as inspiration for artists of all forms, including composers since the earliest days of sacred music. The Tallis Scholars - "the rock stars of Renaissance vocal music" (The New York Times) - return to perform a selection of such inspired works from both the Catholic and Orthodox traditions, ranging from Josquin to Stravinsky.

PROGRAM

Josquin Desprez

Francisco Guerrero

Heinrich Isaac

Orlande de Lassus

Matthew Martin

Arvo Pärt

Igor Stravinsky

Missa 'Ave maris stella'

Ave virgo sanctissima

Maria Magdalene et altera Maria

Virgo prudentissima

Alma Redemptoris mater

Sanctissima

Virgencita (2012/2013)

Bogoroditse devo (Ave Marie) (1949)



Saturday, February 18, 2023, 8:00pm

Gesualdo Six

English Motets



Photo by Ash Mills

For their Miller debut, the award-winning British vocal ensemble Gesualdo Six explores Renaissance masterpieces from the Golden Age of polyphony in England. The program spans a period of two-hundred years, encompassing intricately woven polyphonic works by Tallis and Byrd alongside the beautiful simplicity of pieces by Tomkins and White.

PROGRAM

William Byrd



Orlando Gibbons

Thomas Morley

Sheryngham

Thomas Tallis

Thomas Tomkins

Thomas Weelkes

Robert White

Ave verum corpus

Afflicti pro peccatis nostris

Laudate Dominum

Tristitia et anxietas

Vigilate

Drop, drop, slow tears

Nolo mortem peccatoris

Ah, gentle Jesu

In jejunio et fletu

If ye love me

In manus tuas

Te lucis ante terminum

When David heard

All people clap your hands

Christe qui lux es et dies



Saturday, April 29, 2023, 8:00pm

Stile Antico

England's Nightingale:

The remarkable music of William Byrd



Photo by Musicarte Media

Commemorating 400 years since the death of William Byrd, Stile Antico weaves together the strands of the extraordinary English composer's complex life as both pillar of the Protestant musical establishment and faithful servant to the underground Catholic community. The program includes some of his most beloved works, including Haec Dies, This sweet and merry month of May, and Ne irascaris, alongside lesser-known gems by his pupils Thomas Morley, Peter Philips, and Thomas Tomkins.

PROGRAM

William Byrd

Thomas Morley

Peter Philips

Thomas Tomkins

This sweet and merry month of May, 6v

O Lord make thy servant Elizabeth

Great Service: Nunc Dimittis

Vide Domine afflictionem nostram

Haec dies

Ne irascaris

Retire my soul

Laudate Dominum

Mass for Four Voices: Agnus Dei

Laudibus in sanctis

Domine, Dominus noster

Ecce vicit Leo

Too much I once lamented

BACH

millertheatre.com/event-series/bach



Single tickets from $30

Series tickets from $72 for all three concerts



Thursday, October 20, 2022, 8:00pm

Bach Cantatas



Photo of Reginald Mobley by Liz Linder

The brilliant and expressive pianist Simone Dinnerstein joins together with a stellar cast of musicians for a pair of Bach's inventive cantatas and piano concertos. The resulting performance promises to move audiences, from the joyous opening phrases of the Piano Concerto in E major to the final words of the most performed and well-known of his sacred cantatas, Ich habe genug.

Simone Dinnerstein, piano

Reginald Mobley, countertenor

Ensemble Baroklyn



PROGRAM

Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E major, BWV 1053 (1738)

Selection of Choral Preludes, trans. by Alan Fletcher

Cantata Ich habe genug, BWV 82 (1727)

Cantata Widerstehe doch der Sünde, BWV 54 (1714)

Thursday, November 17, 2022, 8:00pm

Bach Gamba Sonatas



Photo of Simone Dinnerstein by Mackenzie Stroh for Miller Theatre

In this intimate recital, the expressive cellist Alexis Pia Gerlach joins celebrated pianist Simone Dinnerstein for their unique interpretation of Bach's three Gamba Sonatas.

Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello

Simone Dinnerstein, piano



PROGRAM

Sonata No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1027 (before 1741)

Sonata No. 2 in D Major, BWV 1028 (before 1741)

Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BWV 1029 (before 1741)

Thursday, December 8, 2022, 8:00pm

Bach Keyboard Concertos



L-R: Wael Farouk, Awadagin Pratt, photo by Rob Davidson,

Simone Dinnerstein, photo by Mackenzie Stroh for Miller Theatre

Bach wrote many concertos for harpsichord throughout his lifetime, and given his attraction to the possibilities of counterpoint and harmony, it comes as no surprise that one keyboard could not satisfy his imagination. In this program, Simone Dinnerstein partners with fellow pianists Wael Farouk and Awadagin Pratt alongside Ensemble Baroklyn for a thrilling piano extravaganza.

Simone Dinnerstein, piano

Wael Farouk, piano

Awadagin Pratt, piano

Ensemble Baroklyn

PROGRAM

Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue, BWV 903 (1802)

Selections from Die Kunst der Fuge, BWV 1080 (1742-46; rev. 1748-50)

Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor, BWV 1056 (1738)

Concerto for two keyboards in C minor, BWV 1062 (1736)

Concerto for three keyboards in C major, BWV 1064 (1735-45?)

Bach/Kurtag O Lamm Gottes unschuldig, BWV 1085 (1715-18?)

FREE PROGRAMMING

The following programs are specifically designed to deepen the connection with Miller's local community, the world at large (digital offerings), and to welcome newcomers into the fold.

MORNINGSIDE LIGHTS

Saturday, September 24, 2022 (workshops start Saturday, Sept 17)

11th Annual Morningside Lights

Concept and Direction by Processional Arts Workshop

Alex Kahn and Sophia Michahelles, artistic directors

Co-produced with the Arts Initiative at Columbia University

The beloved neighborhood tradition Morningside Lights returns for its 11th consecutive year, in person after two years of digital versions. Starting September 17, Miller opens its doors for a week of free lantern-building workshops, culminating in a magical illuminated procession through Morningside Park.

More details will be announced soon. The public can learn more or sign up to help create lanterns at www.morningside-lights.com.

POP-UP CONCERTS





Onstage at Miller Theatre

Select Tuesdays - Spring 2023

Mingling at 5:30 p.m., music at 6 p.m.

Performers TBA



Miller's popular free and fun series, Pop-Up Concerts, returns in person for the first time since March 2020. The audience sits right on stage with free drinks in hand for these hour-long early-evening performances by today's bravest virtuosos. These spontaneous concerts allow artists to explore new ideas in a comfortable yet unique setting. Onstage seating is first-come, first-served.

Check www.millertheatre.com for dates and times (typically announced a month or two in advance), and join the Miller Theatre email list for updates and concert announcements.

MISSION: COMMISSION PODCAST

Season Three

missioncommissionpodcast.com





Commissioning new work is at the heart of Miller Theatre's mission, and its podcast Mission: Commission takes this to a new level. The six-episode podcast demystifies the process of how classical music gets made, from blank page to double bar. Miller invites three composers to write new works in just six weeks, while discussing their creative journey along the way-giving audiences rare access into the mind of a working composer on deadline with a commission.

Miller's foray into the world of podcasts has been an enormous success, and Miller is excited to continue with Season Three in spring 2023. Listen to the episodes of Season One and Two here.

Golda Arthur, Producer

Melissa Smey, Co-Creator, Producer and Host

Adrienne Stortz, Co-Creator and Producer

Lauren Cognetti, Co-Creator and Assistant Producer

Taylor Riccio, Assistant Producer

Erick Gomez, Sound Designer and Engineer

Major support for Mission: Commission is provided by the Francis Goelet Charitable Lead Trusts.