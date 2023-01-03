Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milky Way Theatre To Premiere ELLIPSES, A Sci-fi Musical This Month

A celestial family battles the forces of puberty, maturity, relationships, dreams and ambitions, and other forces.

Jan. 03, 2023  

A Sci-Fi Family Musical culminating with a BIG BANG! Milky Way Theatre Company's inaugural play festival finale is a musical adventure written by an astrophysicist. David Quang Pham's ELLIPSES.

Featuring Book, Music, and Lyrics by David Quang Pham; Produced by MWTC Artistic Director, Jamiel T. Burkhart; Directed by Jay Michaels; Music Direction by Simon Brouke; Assistant Directed by Si Si Nicole

ELLIPSES' universe centers on the Galaxy family and their dog, Gravity. The celestial family battles the forces of puberty, maturity, relationships, dreams and ambitions, and other forces. They sing and dance their way out of a family tragedy -- known as the Big Bang.

Premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 7:30PM at Theatre 71 at Blessed Sacrament, 152 W 71st St, New York City. Tickets: ellipsesplay.com/events

Eternity is only 90 minutes in ELLIPSES, a family musical of epic proportions. Comparing the formation of our universe to the formation of a normal (?) family is the story behind astrophysicist, David Quang Pham's wild musical ride directed by stage and film director, Jay Michaels. Ellipses uses astrological metaphors to help rationalize the universe of emotions that form as members of a single-parent family grow-up.
Family is a universe of everything.

The cast includes Joseph Lee, Maria Noriko Cabral, Isaac Williams, Karina Ordóñez, Kristen Smith, Carla Angeline Mongado, Yoosep Im, Yasmin Ranz-Lind, Oscar Chicaiza, Flynn Jungbin Byun, Leigh Dillon, Chris King, Sabrina López, Gabriella McKinley, Caitlyn Somerville, Eli Wassertzug, Kenedi Chriske, and Chyna Jackson.

Jay Michaels - a university professor and member of the indie arts community since the off-off Broadway movement - is a prominent figure in the horror and sci-fi communities as host of FearCon TV on ROKU and "the voice of Boston Sci-Fi" on Filmocracy. His book, Hidden Monsters: The Morality of Horror and Sci-Fi published by Red Cape Publishing will be out Fall of 2023.




