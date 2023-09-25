Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024

The tour will include shows at London’s Eventim Apollo, Manchester’s O2 Apollo and Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

Sep. 25, 2023

Platinum-selling recording artist Michael Ball will be hitting the road across the UK in 2024 with his long-awaited headline tour ‘On With The Show’. The tour will include shows at London’s Eventim Apollo, Manchester’s O2 Apollo and Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

Presales for Michael Ball’s tour will start Wednesday 27th September, at 10am, with general on-sale following on Friday 29th September, at 10am local time via Click Here.

Tour Dates

Monday 11th March                       
Brighton, United Kingdom                          
The Dome

Wednesday 13th March                 
Portsmouth, United Kingdom                    
Portsmouth Guildhall

Thursday 14th March                     
Cardiff, United Kingdom                             
St. David’s Hall

Saturday 16th March                      
Bath, United Kingdom                                 
The Forum

Sunday 17th March                       
London, United Kingdom                            
Eventim Apollo

Tuesday 19th March                       
Oxford, United Kingdom                           
New Theatre

Wednesday 20th March                 
Ipswich, United Kingdom                            
Regent Theatre

Friday 22nd March                          
Nottingham, United Kingdom                   
Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 23rd March                      
Manchester, United Kingdom                    
O2 Apollo

Monday 25th March                        
Birmingham, United Kingdom                    
Symphony Hall

Tuesday 26th March                       
Glasgow, United Kingdom                         
Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 28th March                      
York, United Kingdom                                 
Barbican 

Michael Ball is Britain’s leading musical theatre star, a double Olivier Award-winning, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist and a hugely popular radio and TV presenter. For over 30 years he has been at the top of his game, starring in musical theatre productions including Les Miserablés, Hairspray and Sweeney Todd in the West End and on Broadway, winning critical acclaim, a devoted following and awards for his stage work and recording career.

In addition to a hugely successful radio broadcasting career, which includes his own Radio 2 show, he regularly tours the UK as a concert artist and has sold millions of albums over the last 30 years; he’s performed in Australia, China, the USA, Japan and, in 2007, made his BBC Proms debut: An Evening with Michael Ball at the Royal Albert Hall which marked the first time a musical theatre star had been given a solo concert at the Proms. In 2016 he released Together, a collaborative effort with close friend and singer Alfie Boe. The album became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot. Ball & Boe then released Together Again which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017, and Back Together which landed them the No.2 spot in the Official Albums Chart.

In 2020, Michael and Alfie released their first festive album Together at Christmas and thanks to their latest release ‘Together in Vegas’, they have now sold over 1.5 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials! During the various U.K. lockdowns, Michael started to pen new material - the result was We Are More Than One, an album more personal than ever before. After learning how to write and record remotely, every track had an inspiring story to tell.

Michael’s debut novel, The Empire - published in Autumn 2022, became a Sunday Times Bestseller and he releases his first-ever memoir, titled ‘Different Aspects’ in October this year.
Michael has also announced he will be taking Grammy Award winner Amy Wadge on tour as his very special guest.

Amy first came to prominence as a singer/songwriter in her own right. She has toured the length and breadth of the UK, across Europe, the US and Australia, releasing five solo albums, and various Eps.  She has co-written both for and with established and emerging artists alike, among them:  Michael Ball, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Diana Ross, John Legend, Kasey Musgraves, Lauren Alaina, Lady A, Keith Urban, Joshua Bassett, Mika, Westlife & James Blunt.

Amy’s most notable success to date comes from her long-established writing partnership with, Ed SHeeran. Amy and Ed have been working together since he was 17. Their song Thinking Out Loud won Grammy awards for “Song of The Year” and “Best Pop Solo Performance” It became the first track ever in the history of the UK Charts to remain in the top 40 for a whole year and has subsequently become a multiplatinum-selling, global hit. To date, the track has sold over twelve million copies worldwide, has been viewed 1.25 billion times on YouTube and streamed over a billion times on Spotify.

In 2022 Amy co-wrote the UK Eurovision Song Contest entry – “Spaceman”. Sam Ryder has achieved huge success with this song and feels like it has recalibrated a newfound passion for Eurovision again.    




