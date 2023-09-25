Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024

The tour will include shows at London’s Eventim Apollo, Manchester’s O2 Apollo and Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.
Platinum-selling recording artist Michael Ball will be hitting the road across the UK in 2024 with his long-awaited headline tour ‘On With The Show’. The tour will include shows at London’s Eventim Apollo, Manchester’s O2 Apollo and Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.
Presales for Michael Ball’s tour will start Wednesday 27th September, at 10am, with general on-sale following on Friday 29th September, at 10am local time via Click Here.
Monday 11th March
Brighton, United Kingdom
The Dome
Wednesday 13th March
Portsmouth, United Kingdom
Portsmouth Guildhall
Thursday 14th March
Cardiff, United Kingdom
St. David’s Hall
Saturday 16th March
Bath, United Kingdom
The Forum
Sunday 17th March
London, United Kingdom
Eventim Apollo
Tuesday 19th March
Oxford, United Kingdom
New Theatre
Wednesday 20th March
Ipswich, United Kingdom
Regent Theatre
Friday 22nd March
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Royal Concert Hall
Saturday 23rd March
Manchester, United Kingdom
O2 Apollo
Monday 25th March
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Symphony Hall
Tuesday 26th March
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Royal Concert Hall
Thursday 28th March
York, United Kingdom
Barbican
Michael Ball is Britain’s leading musical theatre star, a double Olivier Award-winning, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist and a hugely popular radio and TV presenter. For over 30 years he has been at the top of his game, starring in musical theatre productions including Les Miserablés, Hairspray and Sweeney Todd in the West End and on Broadway, winning critical acclaim, a devoted following and awards for his stage work and recording career.
In addition to a hugely successful radio broadcasting career, which includes his own Radio 2 show, he regularly tours the UK as a concert artist and has sold millions of albums over the last 30 years; he’s performed in Australia, China, the USA, Japan and, in 2007, made his BBC Proms debut: An Evening with Michael Ball at the Royal Albert Hall which marked the first time a musical theatre star had been given a solo concert at the Proms. In 2016 he released Together, a collaborative effort with close friend and singer Alfie Boe. The album became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot. Ball & Boe then released Together Again which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017, and Back Together which landed them the No.2 spot in the Official Albums Chart.
In 2020, Michael and Alfie released their first festive album Together at Christmas and thanks to their latest release ‘Together in Vegas’, they have now sold over 1.5 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials! During the various U.K. lockdowns, Michael started to pen new material - the result was We Are More Than One, an album more personal than ever before. After learning how to write and record remotely, every track had an inspiring story to tell.
Michael’s debut novel, The Empire - published in Autumn 2022, became a Sunday Times Bestseller and he releases his first-ever memoir, titled ‘Different Aspects’ in October this year.
Michael has also announced he will be taking Grammy Award winner Amy Wadge on tour as his very special guest.
Amy first came to prominence as a singer/songwriter in her own right. She has toured the length and breadth of the UK, across Europe, the US and Australia, releasing five solo albums, and various Eps. She has co-written both for and with established and emerging artists alike, among them: Michael Ball, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Diana Ross, John Legend, Kasey Musgraves, Lauren Alaina, Lady A, Keith Urban, Joshua Bassett, Mika, Westlife & James Blunt.
Amy’s most notable success to date comes from her long-established writing partnership with, Ed SHeeran. Amy and Ed have been working together since he was 17. Their song Thinking Out Loud won Grammy awards for “Song of The Year” and “Best Pop Solo Performance” It became the first track ever in the history of the UK Charts to remain in the top 40 for a whole year and has subsequently become a multiplatinum-selling, global hit. To date, the track has sold over twelve million copies worldwide, has been viewed 1.25 billion times on YouTube and streamed over a billion times on Spotify.
In 2022 Amy co-wrote the UK Eurovision Song Contest entry – “Spaceman”. Sam Ryder has achieved huge success with this song and feels like it has recalibrated a newfound passion for Eurovision again.
