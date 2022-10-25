Melodia Women's Choir Of NYC Presents A WINTER'S WELCOME
Evoking the transition from fall to winter with poetry and music for women's voices with a trio of musicians and a cast of actors.
As we transition between seasons, Melodia Women's Choir presents a harmonious selection of poetry and music for treble voices, evoking imagery and feelings of beauty, nostalgia, and melancholy to embody the transitory time between fall and winter. "A Winter's Welcome," is Melodia Women's Choir's fall concert on November 20, 2022 at 4pm in New York City. This heartwarming concert evoking the transition from fall to winter is presented by Artistic Director, Cynthia Powell.
The concert will feature poems by Maggie Dietz, May Swenson, Mary Oliver, and familiar favorites, Robert Frost and William Shakespeare, read by a cast of NYC actors, including Christianne Greiert, Delphi Harrington, and Abigail Ramsey. Other highlights include Katerina Gimon's powerful piece, "Fire," "Vuelie" from beloved Disney's "Frozen," works by Sarah Quartel, John Rutter, and Barry Manilow. A rare performance of Melanie Bonis' Suite for Flute, Violin and Piano will complete the concert.
Cynthia Powell, Artistic Director, said: "The exquisite transition from summer to fall, and then to winter is for me the most beautiful time of all...I especially loved putting this concert together...and I look forward to hunkering down and welcoming winter."
The trio of instrumentalists include Allison Sniffin, piano; Emilie-Anne Gendron, violin; and Francesca Ferrara, flute, acclaimed instrumentalists who play on the nation's finest classical music stages. Melodia Women's Choir, now approaching its 20th year, has established a reputation as the premier women's choir of NYC. To date, Melodia has performed 35 concerts of works written for women's voices, presented 12 world premieres (including nine original commissioned works from women composers) and performed with more than 100 leading female instrumentalists.
Called "riveting" by The New York Times, Melodia has performed at Symphony Space, Merkin Concert Hall, DiMenna Center for Classical Music and the Church of Saint Ignatius Loyola, among many other venues. Melodia has been recognized by the NYC Council for delighting listeners with high quality musical performances and "for fostering greater harmony throughout our community and beyond."
Live concert
Sunday, November 20 at 4:00 PM
Holy Apostles, 296 Ninth Avenue (at 28th Street), Chelsea, New York City
Concert Information: melodiawomenschoirnyc.org/melodia-womens-choir-in-concert/
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors in advance; tickets at the door are $25. Order tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-winters-welcome-melodia-womens-choir-fall-concert-live-tickets-417395470087.
Virtual Concert
Saturday, December 17 at 7:00 PM EST (FREE)
The concert will be broadcast via YouTube for those who cannot attend in person. Free admission; register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-winters-welcome-melodia-womens-choir-virtual-spring-concert-tickets-432961097297?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
For more about Melodia Women's Choir, visit melodiawomenschoirnyc.org.
