Meet the Company of the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!

In just one week, you will be found all over again when the much anticipated film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen hits the big screen. Led by original Evan, Ben Platt, who won a Tony Award for his performance on Broadway, the movie also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, Danny Pino, Julianne Moore, and Amy Adams.

While we await the film's release, click here, scan the QR code (right), or study up on the company with a preview BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below.

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.