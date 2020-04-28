McCarter Theatre Center to Host Live Stream Tribute to Emily Mann

McCarter Theatre Center will host a live stream tribute to Emily Mann on Saturday, May 2nd at 7 p.m., featuring highlights from the last 30 years, tributes, and special guest appearances.

Early last year, Emily Mann announced the 2019-2020 season as her final turn as McCarter Theatre Center's Artistic Director and Resident Playwright. A champion for new voices and committed to holistic community engagement, Mann has been a transformative force for McCarter and the surrounding community.

In addition to spearheading a mission of deeply rooted local engagement, Mann elevated McCarter's standing nationally. The winner of the 1994 Regional Theatre Tony Award and the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play (Christopher Durang's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), McCarter has become a leader in the American regional theater movement under her leadership. This year, Mann was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in recognition of her significant contributions to the field.



As part of this special event, McCarter will recognize Emily's legacy as an arts leader and as a playwright by re-naming the McCarter LAB, a creative incubator for the development of new work, in her honor. Many emerging and established writers have developed new work in the LAB, including Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Pulitzer Prize winner Anna and The Tropics by Nilo Cruz, and Dania Gurira's Eclipsed.



To attend this free virtual celebration, register online here. A link to attend the event will be sent to you after registration. For questions or issues with registration, email mfinnerty@mccarter.org.



This event will also be streamed live on McCarter's facebook page.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You