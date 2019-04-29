May Is Music Month At The Staten Island Children's Museum

It's time for the sweet sounds of music during the month of May at the Staten Island Children's Museum!

Classical music radio station WQXR and the Staten Island Conservatory of Music will present a "Classical Kids Fair" on Sunday, May 5 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm at the Staten Island Children's Museum. The event will feature live musical performances, story time, crafts, radio workshops and a chance for children to touch and interact with real musical instruments.

Local composer Jenno Snyder will teach visitors about a scientific instrument called the theremin and demonstrate how it's used to make spooky sounds in the month's Con Edison Second Saturday Science! "Sounds of Science Fiction" workshop on May 11 from Noon - 1:00 pm.

Conductor Yvette Washington-Wheatley will lead Staten Island's own Brighton Heights Reformed Church Youth Orchestra as they present Afri-Classics featuring the music of composers of color during a performance on Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 pm. Visitors will hear works by Duke Ellington, Gloria Estefan, Bob Marley and more.

Crunch, pop and crackle are some of the sounds that noisy foods make - visitors will cook and hear some fun foods including carrot salad, rice cakes and celery stick treats during ShopRite Kidz Cook sessions on Fridays at 3:00 & 4:00 pm.

The Staten Island Children's Museum will also have special cooking sessions on Friday, May 17 to celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month and the Lag B'Omer holiday. Young chefs will get to make Israeli salad with za'atar seasoned pita crisps. Tickets for all ShopRite Kidz Cook sessions will be available at the front desk.

The month's Weekend Art Studio will give young artists a chance to use ordinary materials, such as egg cartons and cardboard, to make assemblage guitars inspired by artist Pablo Picasso. The Studio is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

Even More May Programs!

The Staten Island Children's Museum will once again be part of the Municipal Arts Society of New York's annual "Jane's Walk" activities with its "Family Adventure Walk: Discover Animals!" at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 4. Participants will meet at the "Francis the Praying Mantis" sculpture outside of the Children's Museum. This guided tour then moves inside to the "Bugs and Other Arthropods" exhibit and then heads back out to explore the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden. Visitors should register on the Jane's Walk website.

The NYC Mural Arts Project presents "Snug Harbor Paint Fest" on Saturday, May 18 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm. The day will feature painting, music, mental health resources, free food, and more during this special event outside on the Meadow. Participants will paint a new mural that will be installed at P.S. 22 in Graniteville. All ages and artistic abilities are welcome!

The Staten Island Children's Museum will celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and share the contributions of Asian Americans in the military during special weekend art workshops on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Visitors will learn about the lives of Maggie Gee and Hazel Ying Lee, the Asian American members of the Women Airforce Service Pilots.

The Staten Island Children's Museum will once again participate in the Blue Star Museums Program, offering free admission to active and reserve military families with ID starting on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 18 until Labor Day, Monday, September 2.

The Children's Museum will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday May 27.

Programs are free with admission unless otherwise noted. Please note that programming is subject to change; visit sichildrensmuseum.org for updates.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. The hours for September - June are Tuesday- Friday from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For more information, call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org, or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.





