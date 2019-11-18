Martin McDonagh's HANGMEN Comes to Broadway in February 2020

The critically acclaimed Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production of Academy Award winner, Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen will begin performances on Friday, February 28, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) for a strictly limited twenty-week engagement through Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen, which the New York Times hailed in their "Critic's Pick" review as a "triumphant return for Martin McDonagh," marks McDonagh's seventh play to be produced on Broadway and his return to the stage following his BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning and Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

Casting will be announced shortly.

Tickets for Martin McDonagh's Hangmen will go on sale exclusively for American Express Card Members on Monday, November 18 at 10AM (EST). American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Monday, November 25 at 9:59AM (EST) by visiting Telecharge.com.

Presale tickets for Martin McDonagh's Hangmen are available exclusively to Audience Rewards members from Monday, November 25 at 10AM (EST) through Monday, December 2 at 9:59AM (EST). It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.

An exclusive Atlantic Theater Company presale, made available to all Atlantic email subscribers, will begin on Monday, December 2 at 10AM (EST).

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, December 4 at 10AM (EST), and will be available at Telecharge.com. They range from $59 - $179 (including $2 facility fee).

The playing schedule for Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is as follows: Monday at 7PM, Tuesday through Saturday at 8PM, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM. There will be an 8PM performance on Monday, March 2 and there is no matinee performance on Wednesday, March 5. Beginning, Monday, March 16, the playing schedule is as follows: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 7PM, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2PM.

Olivier Award nominated Director Matthew Dunster's production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen celebrated a sold out, critically acclaimed world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. Martin McDonagh's Hangmen made its US Premiere at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018 where it played a sold out engagement through March 7, 2018, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play.

ENGLAND 1965 - What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Olivier Award winner Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr and sound design by Olivier Award winner Ian Dickinson.

Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is produced by Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian and Elizabeth I. McCann.

Please visit www.HangmenBroadway.com for more information.





