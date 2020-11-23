Marcus Roberts And The Modern Jazz Generation Come Together With American Symphony Orchestra
The concert begins at 5 PM EST on Wednesday, December 9.
Marcus Roberts and The Modern Jazz Generation will join the American Symphony Orchestra (ASO) in United We Play, a short film to be available on ASO's new streaming platform ASO Online, starting at 5 PM EST on Wednesday, December 9.
The production features three world premieres of works for strings, jazz instrumentals, and piano composed by Marcus Roberts and commissioned by the ASO: America Has the Blues, Seeking Peace, and United We Play. The film also includes commentary by the composer and the ASO's music director Leon Botstein. RSVP is required for this free event.
United We Play speaks to the future in a positive way. It is inspired by the current turbulent times, and the belief that strength comes through adversity. Marcus Roberts is a celebrated jazz pianist, recording artist, award-winning composer, and Florida State University faculty member. He was profiled on CBS News' 60 Minutes, which traced his distinctive journey from his early roots in Jacksonville and at the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind to his remarkable career. To access the detailed United We Play press release, click here.
United We Play
All music composed and arranged by Marcus Roberts
America Has the Blues (World Premiere)
Seeking Peace (World Premiere)
United We Play (World Premiere)
Leon Botstein, conductor, music director (American Symphony Orchestra)
Marcus Roberts, composer, music director (The Modern Jazz Generation)
Marcus Roberts, piano
Rodney Jordan, bass
Jason Marsalis, drums
Joe Goldberg, alto saxophone, clarinet
Ricardo Pascal, soprano & tenor saxophones
Stephen Riley, tenor saxophone
Tissa Khosla, baritone saxophone
Alphonso Horne, trumpet
Tim Blackmon, trumpet
Ron Westray, trombone
American Symphony Orchestra
ACCESS: Free streaming. RSVP for the premiere on Wednesday, December 9 at 5 PM EST is required. The film will also be available for on-demand streaming after the event.
Support for the production of United We Play can be made through online donations here.
