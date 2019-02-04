Marc Shaiman to Receive Icon Award at Music Supervisor Awards

The 9th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards will honor composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman with the Icon Award, according to Variety. The awards take place on February 13 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

The event celebrates the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories in movies, television, games, advertising and trailers.

At the ceremony, Shaiman will perform "The Place Where Lost Things Go," the "Mary Poppins Returns" song he co-wrote with Scott Wittman that is nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. Shaiman is also nominated for Best Original Music Score for the film. If he wins either, he will complete his EGOT.

In a statement, Thomas Golubi?, president of the Guild of Music Supervisors, said "Marc Shaiman's work has withstood the test of time, because of his songs, cultural sensations such as 'Hairspray' and 'Sleepless in Seattle' have resonated deeply with audiences spanning generations. We are honored to celebrate Marc's contributions to the industry as he accepts the prestigious Icon Award at this year's show."

Marc Shaiman received Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk Awards for Hairspray. He has toiled on more than 50 films including South Park, Patch Adams, The First Wives Club, The American President, Sleepless in Seattle, Broadcast News, When HARRY Met Sally, Beaches, City Slickers, The Addams Family, A Few Good Men, Sister Act, In & Out and George of the Jungle.

He has been nominated five times for an Oscar and lost every time. He started his career as vocal arranger for Bette Midler, eventually becoming her musical director and producer. Their collaboration on her Emmy Award-winning performance for Johnny Carson's final "Tonight Show" will always remain a dream. He auditioned but was not chosen to play himself on her sitcom. Marc was an Emmy nominee for writing on "Saturday Night Live" (the Sweeney Sisters) and is an actual Emmy Award winner for co-writing Billy Crystal's "Oscar Medleys."

He has been nominated for two GRAMMY AWARDS for his arrangements for HARRY Connick Jr., and he has worked with many other artists including Peter Allen, Eric Clapton, Lauryn Hill, Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Martin Short and Barbra Streisand. He resides in both Los Angeles and New York City with theatre director and collaborator Scott Wittman.

