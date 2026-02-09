Mandy Gonzalez, Bianca Marroquin and More Join New York City Gay Men’s Chorus Annual Gala

Broadway performers Mandy Gonzalez, Bianca Marroquin, John Riddle, Samantha Pauly, Tony Award nominee Mary Testa, and Alysha Umphress have been newly announced as performers at HARMONY, the annual gala benefit for the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus.

The gala will take place at the Edison Ballroom at Hotel Edison and will feature performances from Broadway guests alongside the Chorus.

The newly announced performers join an already robust Broadway lineup including Carolee Carmello, Kate Baldwin, Lesli Margherita, Blaine Krauss, and Maria Bilbao.

The program is directed by Chad Austin with music direction by Dave Klodowski, and will include performances, a cocktail reception, a seated dinner, and live and silent auctions. Michael Tate will serve as auctioneer.

Honorees

This year’s honorees include composer John Kander, advertising executive Aaron Walton, and Emmy- and SAG-nominated actor Tituss Burgess.

Founded in 1980, the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus performs a wide-ranging repertoire spanning classical, pop, Broadway, and gospel music, using performance to promote LGBTQ visibility, inclusion, and community connection.

Tickets and sponsorship information for HARMONY are currently available.