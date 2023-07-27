MUSLIM GIRLS DTF: DISCUSS THEIR FAITH Standup Show Announced At Caveat, August 4

A stand up show dismantling Islamophobia one dick joke at a time.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

What do Muslim women think? Since nobody ever asked, Aizzah Fatima and Atheer Yacoub created MUSLIM GIRLS DTF: DISCUSS THEIR FAITH, a provocative stand up show coming to Caveat at 9:30 pm on August 4, 2023.

Muslim Girls DTF creators Aizzah Fatima and Atheer Yacoub first met on twitter before getting together in real life. A tweet that created a larger conversation with NYC based female comics about all the ways the media talks about Muslim womanhood never involving actual Muslim women in the conversation lead to the creation of their award-winning TV pilot Muslim Girls DTF (Roddenberry Impact award, Series Fest Best Comedy Writer award). This will be their first live show.

Aizzah Fatima is an award winning filmmaker, playwright, comic, and actor. Her hit one woman comedy show Dirty Paki Lingerie has toured in the US, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Italy, Canada, and 15 cities in the UK. The Wall Street Journal called it the play that "Breaks Down Stereotypes of Muslim Women" and critics called it a "must-see" production. Her feature film, Americanish, based on characters from Dirty Paki Lingerie is being released by Sony International in 2023. Atheer Yacoub is a Brooklyn based comedian and writer and she just released her first comedy album Denied Entry with Comedy Records. Atheer has a half-hour special on Comedy Central Arabia and has been featured on AXSTV's Gotham Comedy Live. She has written for the Emmy award-winning channel BRIC TV on The Breakdown and Passport Control. She has been featured in numerous comedy festivals and tours domestically and internationally.

The standup show will feature all funny Muslim ladies: Negin Farsad (Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, NPR), Hoodo Hersi (Late Night with Seth Meyers), Nina Kharoufeh (TLC), Aizzah Fatima (HBO), Atheer Yacoub (Comedy Central).

Tickets for 8/4 at 9:30 pm ET: Click Here




