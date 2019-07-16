MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured worldwide licensing rights to the Broadway hit Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on the beloved 1990 romantic comedy film of the same name written by J.F. Lawton and directed by Garry Marshall, features music and lyrics by Grammy® Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, with a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton. Featured in the record-breaking musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which debuted 55 years ago this August. The original production of Pretty Woman: The Musical premiered at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018, and opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre on August 16, 2018. Pretty Woman: The Musical is the highest grossing and longest running new musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season and has broken the box office record a total of four times at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, and is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward.

"We are incredibly excited to represent Pretty Woman: The Musical and deliver this modern day, romantic comedy to stages everywhere," stated Drew Cohen, MTI's President and CEO. "In adapting the classic film for its hit Broadway run, authors J.F. Lawton and Garry Marshall have delivered a script that is funny, moving and--perhaps most important-- updated to reflect today's sensibilities, all while staying true to the heart of the beloved movie that J.F. created. Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's energetic and original score offers great songs for each of the key characters and has audiences dancing in their seats every night. It is no surprise that requests for Pretty Woman have already been flowing in from around the world."

Pretty Woman: The Musical is going global launching three more companies: Hamburg in September 2019, London in 2020 and a US national tour starting in October of 2020 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in RI. Additional cities will be announced at a later date.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and is now available on all DSP's and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.

For more information about MTI and licensing, please call (212) 541-4684 or email licensing@mtishows.com

