Local 802 Releases Statement on Appointment of Laurie Cumbo to Lead NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

Local 802, the union of professional musicians in NYC, has released a statement in response to the news that NYC Mayor Eric Adams has appointed former Brooklyn City Councilmember Laurie Cumbo to serve as the new NYC Commissioner of Cultural Affairs:



"The arts in NYC are at a crucial time," said Local 802 President Tino Gagliardi. "As the pandemic continues to recede and as we return to welcoming back our audiences, we must invest in our musicians and all creative artists to make sure that NYC stays the cultural capital of the world. According to the city, the creative industries account for more than 500,000 local jobs and have an economic impact of $150 billion annually. Unfortunately, the very creative artists who do the hard work of making the magic happen are often lacking basic wage protections, job security and benefits. We look forward to working with Laurie Cumbo and the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs to make sure that any organizations that receive taxpayer-funded grants also provide safe workplaces, prevailing wages and benefits, and neutrality during union representation elections. Music producers and all presenters of cultural programs must not be allowed to use public money to undercut artists with low wages and no benefits. We hope the Department of Cultural Affairs will ensure that musicians and all artists receive the economic security that they deserve."

AFM Local 802 represents thousands of highly skilled musicians who drive New York City's thriving cultural and tourism economy. Its members -- who perform on Broadway, at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and Radio City, in recording studios, as teaching artists, on late-night TV shows and in other televised bands, in hotels, clubs, festivals and venues across NYC -- are protected by collective bargaining agreements ensuring proper classification, fair treatment and a living wage.