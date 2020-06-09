Living Room Concerts: SIX Queen Sophie Isaacs Sings 'At Last'

In our latest Living Room Concert, the wonderful Sophie Isaacs performs "At Last" - the Mack Gordon and Harry Warren song made famous by the likes of Etta James, Glenn Miller, Celine Dion and Beyoncé. Watch the video below!

Pre-shutdown, Sophie Isaacs was starring as Katherine Howard in the West End run of hit musical SIX. We hope to see the Queens back in action again soon - here and on Broadway!

Sophie's past work also includes the West End productions of Heathers the Musical, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Kinky Boots and Made in Dagenham, plus the UK Tour of Legally Blonde and the European Tour of The Rocky Horror Show.

If you enjoy the video, please do consider donating the incredible charity Acting for Others!

