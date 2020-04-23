Living Room Concerts: Rebecca McKinnis Sings 'Beautiful' From EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

In today's Living Room Concert, the wonderful Rebecca McKinnis performs "Beautiful" from hit British musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Watch the video below!

Pre-shutdown, Rebecca was starring as Heidi in the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen - we're waving through a window at that amazing show for now! Let's hope it's back up and running soon.

Rebecca's other work includes playing Margaret in Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre, plus Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown at Playhouse Theatre, A Small Family Business at The National Theatre, the 25th anniversary tour of Les Misérables, We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, The Sound of Music Live on TV, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast movie.

Rebecca is dedicating her performance to all the NHS workers doing incredible work on the front line during this crisis. If you enjoy the video, please do consider donating here!





