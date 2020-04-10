Living Room Concerts: Fabian Aloise Breaks Down The BRING IT ON Choreography

Continuing our series of Living Room Concerts, the brilliant choreographer Fabian Aloise has a special treat: he's teaching us some of the moves from Bring It On: The Musical. Watch the video below!

Fabian is Olivier Award nominated this year for his amazing work on Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. His choreography credits also include The Rink at Southwark Playhouse, the UK Tour of Our House, Cinderella at Nuffield Southampton, and The View UpStairs at Soho Theatre.

Pre-shutdown, he was preparing for the UK tour of Bring It On. The musical was written by Tom Kitt, Amanda Green, Jeff Whitty and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and premiered in 2011. It ran on Broadway in 2012 and at London's Southwark Playhouse in 2018. The UK tour was due to start in June, starring Louis Smith and Amber Davies.

Let's hope we'll all be cheering again soon! In the meantime, Fabian teaches us four counts of eight from the Bring It On number "Do Your Own Thing". Can YOU snap it up and get noticed? Let us know @BroadwayWorldUK - we want to see your moves!

If you enjoy the video, please do donate to the brilliant charity Acting for Others. And if you'd like to be featured in our Living Room Concerts series, get in touch!





