Listen: Randy Rainbow Releases New Single 'Gay!'

Click Here for More on RANDY RAINBOW

Just in time for Pride weekend, Broadway Records announced today the release of Randy Rainbow's newest single, "Gay!"

Listen below!

"I know it is a shock, but I'm gay, and this is me at my gayest," said Rainbow. Happy Pride, Everyone! Especially Ronnie DeSantis!"



"Gay!" is a parody written and performed by Randy Rainbow (based on "Shy" by Mary Rodgers from Once Upon a Mattress). The track is produced, orchestrated, mixed, and mastered by Michael J Moritz Jr, with vocal arrangement by Jesse Kissel. The band includes Michael J Moritz Jr on piano, and synths, Adam DeAscentis on bass, Tom Jorgensen on drums, Ryan Saranich on saxophone, Andrew Snapp on winds, John Lake on trumpet, and Jimmy O'Connell on trombone. Jakob Reinhardt engineers the song. The song first premiered on Randy's YouTube channel, "The Randy Rainbow Show," which is executive produced by Randy Rainbow and produced by Michael J Moritz Jr, and Jesse Kissel.



Last year, Randy debuted his first full-length studio album, "A Little Brains, A Little Talent ."The three-time Emmy-nominated comedian, singer, and viral star Randy Rainbow delivers a glittery potpourri of Broadway standards, popular parodies, and other surprises. With two brand new original songs ("Pink Glasses," written by Alan Menken and Randy Rainbow, and "Randy Rainbow for President!", written by Marc Shaiman and Randy Rainbow), the album also features guest stars Tituss Burgess, Josh Gad, Sean Hayes, Patti LuPone, and Bernadette Peters. "A Little Brains, A Little Talent" is produced and orchestrated by Michael J Moritz Jr. The album is executive produced and arranged by Jesse Kissel.

MORE ABOUT Randy Rainbow:

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and three-time EMMY® nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow "vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience." Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work. Some notable admirers include Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Debra Messing, John Legend, Mark Hamill, Hillary Clinton, Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, Jane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Julie Andrews, Rosie O'Donnell, Martin Short, Lin-Manuel Miranda and, Steve Martin. In 2019, Randy collaborated with TONY, GRAMMY, and EMMY®-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, on his first studio album, Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Comedy chart and #1 on iTunes Holiday chart. Touring the U.S. to sold-out crowds, the influencer and Internet sensation's viral comedy videos have received hundreds of millions of views across all social media and digital platforms. His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by such venerable media outlets as The Washington Post (magazine cover story), The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People, and Entertainment Weekly. American author and media pundit Dan Savage called him "the best thing to come from the GOP race." In a recent article, Forbes Magazine pondered, "Why Randy Rainbow, The Muppets, and The Avengers Should Host the Oscars." As the Washington Post noted, Randy Rainbow has found his spotlight through the Internet, emerging as a viral sensation who dispenses musical-comedy salve for a divided nation.

MORE ABOUT BROADWAY RECORDS:

Broadway Records is the leading, Grammy® winning record label dedicated to releasing the most popular and current Broadway cast recordings as well as preserving legacy musical theatre and theater vocalists' repertoire. Under the leadership of Broadway Records' president and founder Van Dean, recent releases include the New Off-Broadway Cast Recording of ASSASSINS, the New Broadway Cast Recording of Caroline, Or Change, If The Fates Allow: The Hadestown Holiday Album, Grammy® Nominated Burt Bacharach & Stephen Sater's Some Lovers, Grammy® Nominated Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, The Lehman Trilogy, Randy Rainbow's A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Legacy: Two Song Cycles by Ahrens and Flaherty, the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple, the Tony Award® winning and Grammy® nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!" as well as solo albums from Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk, Kyle Taylor Parker, and many more. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Robbie Rozelle, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz, and many others. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the "Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love", "We Are The World" by Broadway United and "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice" music videos and From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. www.BroadwayRecords.com