Listen: Kerry Butler's BREAKING BROADWAY Podcast Returns With Angie Schworer & More

You can now also listen to the new episode casting director Andrew Fem, founder of Casting by Them,

Mar. 14, 2023  

Kerry Butler's "Breaking Broadway" podcast has returned! The premiere episodes of Season 3, featuring Angie Schworer (CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, THE PROM, SOME LIKE IT HOT) and casting director Andrew Fem, founder of Casting by Them, are now available on BPN.FM or wherever you get your podcasts, with upcoming episodes this season to include Norm Lewis, Dana Steingold, David Josefsberg, Katie Webber, Aurore Joly, and more.

Listen below!

Each week, Kerry will chat with friends and colleagues to guide listeners with an insider's roadmap for "making it" on Broadway, from landing an agent to navigating open calls. Past guests include Sierra Boggess, Todrick Hall, Presley Ryan, Director Sammi Cannold, Director Schele Williams, and many more.

Kerry Butler is a Tony nominated actress who made her Broadway debut in 1993 in BLOOD BROTHERS, before starring in shows such as BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, LES MIS, HAIRSPRAY, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, XANADU, ROCK OF AGES, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, DISASTER!, and MEAN GIRLS. She has numerous on screen credits such as 30 Rock, Cupid, The Mindy Project, Blue Bloods, and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. She was last seen as "Barbara Maitland" in BEETLEJUICE on Broadway.

To listen to new and past episodes of "Breaking Broadway", visit BPN.fm/BreakingBroadway or wherever you get your podcasts.



