Listen: Julie Benko Releases 'The Man With the Bag' From Upcoming Christmas EP

"The Man with the Bag" the new single from Julie Benko, is available today! The song is from her forthcoming debut holiday EP, Christmas With You, set to be released on Friday, December 1.

After skyrocketing to fame as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway last season, Julie has returned to the New York stage in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s highly anticipated musical Harmony, which opens on Monday, November 13.

Julie’s jazzy version of “The Man with the Bag” is arranged by Jason Yeager. The EP Christmas with You is produced by Julie Benko and Jason Yeager, with arrangements by Jason Yeager.

Listen to the song below:

Julie comments, “Christmas is the one time of year where even people who don’t think they like ‘jazz’ love jazz. We are tricking people into liking jazz! My husband and collaborator Jason Yeager created this arrangement for our holiday concert last year at 54 Below and we built on it for this recording, adding the modulation and all the horn parts. I have always loved Kay Starr’s classic recording, as well as Jane Monheit’s version. It’s a holiday song that doesn’t feel completely overplayed, overcovered, and overdone. The Kay Starr version is iconic, of course, but it leaves room for other artists to put their own stamp on the song.”

“Ronald Wilkins, our trombone player, played trombone in the pit of Funny Girl,” she continues. “I met him at our sitzprobe and immediately heard him talking about jazz since he also plays in the Count Basie orchestra. Whenever I entered from the pit for act two and he wasn’t subbing out, we would bump elbows on my way past. I am so proud that now he’s in my band!”

This season, Benko joins the ranks of many great Jewish vocalists before her, releasing Christmas with You. The EP also features the classic Yiddish folk song “Tumbalalaika” for Chanukah; a new take on the beloved seasonal classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and the EP’s debut single and title track, “(I Never Had a) Christmas with You,” an original retro-soul tune penned by Benko, which is also a joyous duet with Grammy Award-nominated singer Mykal Kilgore.